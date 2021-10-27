MP MATERIALS Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Securities Class Action Investigation On Behalf Of Investors Of MP Materials

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential class action securities claims on behalf of investors of MP Materials Corp. (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MP) to determine whether MP Materials engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Grizzly Research (“Grizzly”) recently published a research report which, among other things, stated that “[t]he [C]ompany was able to sell itself to investors touting the fact that MP [Materials] is the biggest rare earth producer in the western world, and the only feasible competitor to Chinese producers.”

“In reality, [Grizzly] believe[s] that this is nothing more than a smoke and mirrors show. [Grizzly] found that Shenghe, a related party that accounts for 99% of MP’s revenue, and a signi¬cant shareholder, can be traced back to the Chinese central government.”

Grizzly also reported that “MP is the second iteration of the same mining venture (Molycorp) that previously ended in bankruptcy. However, Chamath and his friends were able to bring MP public again at a 300x valuation increase in only three years without signifi¬cant business improvements.”

Grizzly reported that “MP’s mine generates nowhere near the economic essence needed to support the current valuation due to the fact that MP mostly mines less valuable rare earth, namely Cerium and Lanthanum. It does not participate in the favorable trend in rare earth prices the same way competitors do[,]” and “[t]he projections that MP puts forth seem completely unattainable, and the company needs to incur capital expenditures that might lead it back into bankruptcy.”

On this news, the stock of MP Materials dropped significantly, thereby injuring investors of MP Materials.

MP MATERIALS INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $50,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT EITHER JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 801, JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, OR MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.


John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
2157926676, EXT. 801
jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com

You just read:

MP MATERIALS Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
2157926676, EXT. 801 jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com
Company/Organization
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
1500 JFK Boulevard, Suite 1020
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19102
United States
+1 215-792-6676
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
MP MATERIALS Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
HMLP INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholders Of Höegh LNG Partners LP Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Investor Alert - TME Investors Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
View All Stories From This Author