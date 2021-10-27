Record Exec Steve Zap Relaunches Artbeatz Ent on the 5 year Anniversary of Daya’s Breakout Album Sit Still, Look Pretty
Artbeatz will also celebrate the 5year anniversary with a Never Before Seen Music Video for Words Starring Noah Centineo
I saw the 5 year anniversary of Sit Still Look Pretty as the perfect opportunity to remind people about the power of independent labels and artists and to relaunch the company.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One might say a sleeping giant has awoken, as Steve Zap and his independent record label, Artbeatz Entertainment, resurface from a few years of quieter times on the airwaves. Five years ago, Artbeatz was setting new standards for the independent pop artist, when Zap released Sit Still, Look Pretty, the debut album from singer Daya. Daya, at the time, was just a 15-year-old sophomore focused on finishing high school, but she soon became an overnight success. When Zap received a song called “Hide Away” from songwriter and producer Gino Barletta, he knew he was listening to a hit and wanted to be a part of it. Not even a week later, Zap called Daya and Gino to a meeting at his home, proposing that he and Barletta start an independent label to sign Daya to (soon after to be named Artbeatz). Only a few weeks later, “Hide Away” released saw immediate reactions on Spotify and on radio, only the beginning of a domino-effect-like success.
With early support from Spotify, “Hide Away” quickly went on to garner hundreds of millions of streams, making Daya quite the darling of the platform. It also became a Top-10 US Radio hit in early 2016 and sold over 2 million units—all unfathomable feats for an unknown independent pop artist. Zap, who was also managing Daya at the time, spotted his next golden opportunity, when he received word that The Chainsmokers, (whose hit “Roses” was charting simultaneously with “Hide Away”), were looking for a featured vocalist on a song called “Don’t Let Me Down”. He tapped Barletta to vocally produce Daya on the song, as an audition for the slot, and The Chainsmokers immediately confirmed that the feature was hers. “Don’t Let Me Down” became one of the biggest records of 2016, racking up over 1.5 billion Spotify streams and charting a #1 slot on US Radio, winning a Grammy-Award, and perfectly setting up Daya’s second solo single, “Sit Still, Look Pretty”, which also accrued half a billion Spotify streams, sold 2 million+ units and secured another Top-10 spot on radio for the Artbeatz team. During this hot streak, Daya had three songs featured on some of Spotify’s biggest playlists, including Today’s Top Hits, an achievement unheard of for most acts, let alone an independent one. The debut album, also titled Sit Still, Look Pretty, was soon after released in October of 2016 and has gone on to garner over 1.5 billion Spotify streams, 5 million+ sales, and to date, is still Daya’s highest charting and best-selling commercial release.
Though Artbeatz was only the home to Daya for one album, the success of its original curators, Zap and Barletta, has not halted. Zap has continued to prove himself one of the most influential and successful independent radio promoters, all while fostering new recording acts on his label. Barletta, now a Grammy-Award-Winning songwriter and producer, has stayed busy writing for global superstars like Katy Perry and Selena Gomez, while also continuing to develop independent artists of his own. In the fall of 2020, Zap and Barletta reconnected and have since been silently and steadily building the foundation for their next big collaboration.
To celebrate the 5-year anniversary of Sit Still’s release, Artbeatz is sharing a never-before-seen music video for Daya’s “Words”, which stars teen heartthrob actor Noah Centineo.
Zap says, “I saw the 5-year anniversary of Sit Still, Look Pretty as the perfect opportunity to remind people about the power of independent labels and artists, and to re-launch the company. We made a beautiful music video and deluxe album that, unfortunately, didn’t get to see its potential back in 2016. It’s always sad when teams fall apart, but it started a fire deep in me that’s been burning ever since [Sit Still, Look Pretty] released, and I’m ready to bring some more incredible independent artists to the forefront.”
In tandem with the “Words” video release, Steve is also announcing his newest joint venture with Barletta’s company tenn palms, and their first artist signing, Elli Moore—an artist that Barletta has been developing for over three years.
“Elli is an incredible talent, and I’m so excited that Gino brought her to me. What he has created with her and their team is undeniable, classic pop music that needs to return to the airwaves and platforms like Spotify. I know she’s a superstar, and I can’t wait for the world to hear what we’ve got. I believe that what we did in 2016, we can do again—and even bigger,” says Zap.
Moore’s project isn't set to drop until early 2022, but in the meantime, Artbeatz/tenn palms has shared an exclusive sneak-peek at what’s to come from Elli.
The music video for “Words”, starring Noah Centineo, can be seen here:
https://youtu.be/ir85uu9b5Eo
The sneak-peek of Elli Moore can be seen here:
https://youtu.be/n4sFqOVqxv0
