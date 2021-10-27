Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,776 in the last 365 days.

Crossvale Europe Recognized as a Container Platform Specialist by Red Hat

One of the nation’s niche consulting firms in rethinking digital transformation has received prestigious recognition.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study, container usage over the next 12 months is expected to rise by 74 percent, with companies building their hybrid cloud strategies based on container platform technologies. That’s why representatives with Crossvale, a Red Hat APEX Partner, are proud to announce today that it is now recognized as a container platform specialist by Red Hat.

Mike O’Boyle, Head of sales for Crossvale Europe, explained that Crossvale Europe earned recognition as a container platform specialist by Red Hat because of its current sales, engineering, delivery accreditations and certifications.

As for what it means for customers, Conor Brankin, CEO and visionary for Crossvale, explained the company has the knowledge to deliver not only Enterprise-grade deployment of your OpenShift environment but also work together on your automation CICD pipelines in Jenkins or Tekton and finally ensure your applications are ready for the cloud-native environment that OpenShift brings.

Crossvale, which recently achieved Microsoft Gold Partner Status within the Microsoft Azure ecosystem, is known for its work with integration platforms from Red Hat and hybrid cloud implementations with the Red Hat OpenShift product.

In addition to Crossvale Europe being recognized as a container platform specialist by Red Hat, Crossvale was also recently named Customer Solution Success Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open-source solutions. The award is part of the annual Red Hat North America Partner Awards, which aims to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization and open hybrid cloud.

For more information, please visit https://crossvale.com/consulting/consulting-openshift/

###

About Crossvale

Crossvale supports you in rethinking digital transformation. Our team provides expertise in every area to meet the needs of your modernization initiative.

If you want to find out more about our services, contact Crossvale at: sales@crossvale.com.

You can also follow us on social media:
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/crossvale-inc.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/crossvale/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/crossvale
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBmybwpyxVslHr40_2jlgVA

Media Contact:

Todd Millard
tmillard@crossvale.com
4201 Spring Valley Rd. #306
Dallas, TX 75244
United States

Todd Millard
Crossvale
+1 (866) 472-7945
email us here

You just read:

Crossvale Europe Recognized as a Container Platform Specialist by Red Hat

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.