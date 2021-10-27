Crossvale Europe Recognized as a Container Platform Specialist by Red Hat

One of the nation’s niche consulting firms in rethinking digital transformation has received prestigious recognition.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study, container usage over the next 12 months is expected to rise by 74 percent, with companies building their hybrid cloud strategies based on container platform technologies. That’s why representatives with Crossvale, a Red Hat APEX Partner, are proud to announce today that it is now recognized as a container platform specialist by Red Hat.

Mike O’Boyle, Head of sales for Crossvale Europe, explained that Crossvale Europe earned recognition as a container platform specialist by Red Hat because of its current sales, engineering, delivery accreditations and certifications.

As for what it means for customers, Conor Brankin, CEO and visionary for Crossvale, explained the company has the knowledge to deliver not only Enterprise-grade deployment of your OpenShift environment but also work together on your automation CICD pipelines in Jenkins or Tekton and finally ensure your applications are ready for the cloud-native environment that OpenShift brings.

Crossvale, which recently achieved Microsoft Gold Partner Status within the Microsoft Azure ecosystem, is known for its work with integration platforms from Red Hat and hybrid cloud implementations with the Red Hat OpenShift product.

In addition to Crossvale Europe being recognized as a container platform specialist by Red Hat, Crossvale was also recently named Customer Solution Success Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open-source solutions. The award is part of the annual Red Hat North America Partner Awards, which aims to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization and open hybrid cloud.

