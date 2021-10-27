More than 150 female troopers from all six New England State Police agencies will attend the 5th annual NESPAC Women’s Leadership Conference on October 28, 2001, and October 29, 2021. The event, hosted by the Maine State Police, will take place at the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks in South Portland.

The two-day training conference promotes leadership and professionalism among women who serve in law enforcement, with a special focus on education, training, mentoring, and support. This year’s Women’s Leadership Conference includes presentations covering a range of topics, including Leading through change, Diversifying your leadership team and the Impacts of stress, and identifying mental health and wellness practices.

On Thursday morning, October 28, 2021 Governor Janet Mills will provide the opening remarks. Governor Mills is Maine’s first female Governor, she was Maine’s first female Attorney General and the first female District Attorney in New England.

The conference will also feature a panel discussion featuring some of Maine’s leading women law enforcement officials:

Anne Jordan , Manager of Criminal Process and Specialty Dockets for the state of Maine Courts, President of the NCJA Board of Directors, and former Commissioner of Public Safety. Anne was the first female Public Safety Commissioner in the nation.

, Manager of Criminal Process and Specialty Dockets for the state of Maine Courts, President of the NCJA Board of Directors, and former Commissioner of Public Safety. Anne was the first female Public Safety Commissioner in the nation. Pat Kirby , Forensic Psychologist, former Baltimore Police Detective, FBI’s first female profiler.

, Forensic Psychologist, former Baltimore Police Detective, FBI’s first female profiler. Lisa Marchese , Deputy Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division. Chair of the Domestic Violence Homicide Review Panel. Responsible for prosecuting more than 100 homicide cases.

, Deputy Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division. Chair of the Domestic Violence Homicide Review Panel. Responsible for prosecuting more than 100 homicide cases. Maeghan Maloney, Somerset County and Kennebec District Attorney, former Assistant Attorney General, and State Representative.

The event is part of the New England State Police Administrators Compact, (NESPAC) which allows the New England State Police Agencies to share resources and training throughout the region.

Top command staff members from each of the New England State Police Agencies are expected to attend as well as many men interested in leadership.