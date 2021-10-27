Register now for the 40th annual MARKETPLACE conference

Submit Release
WEDC is hosting the 40th annual MARKETPLACE Governor’s Conference on Diverse Business Development, with virtual meetings Dec. 7 and in-person events Dec. 8 and 9 at the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee.

Registration is now open for the conference, which offers content for all types of small businesses, but especially seeks to serve minority-, woman-, veteran- and LGBTQ-owned businesses. The general attendance cost is $80 for both days, with a $25 additional fee for the Dec. 8 evening reception. Minority-, woman-, veteran- and LGBTQ-owned businesses receive a discount, with a general attendance rate of $60 and a $20 fee for the evening reception.

MARKETPLACE is the premier annual statewide business capacity-building conference for minority, woman, veteran and LGBTQ business owners looking to do business with state, federal and local governments as well as the private sector. The conference provides opportunities for businesses to meet with dozens of potential buyers, identify funding sources, connect with business assistance resources and network with other businesses.

To register or for more information about MARKETPLACE, visit marketplacewisconsin.com.

