The Edge Group Announces Annual Member & Preferred Supplier Award Winners

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edge Group, one of the nation's leading distributor-owned buying and marketing groups, has announced this year’s Annual Member and Preferred Supplier Awards.

The awards honor both distributor companies and manufacturers for various growth achievements over the past year. Winners were recognized during the EDGECentive virtual event, which took place throughout the month of October.

"Congratulations to all of our 2021 award winners! Thank you for your ongoing commitment to the growth of the group. We appreciate your support and look forward to continued success,” said Melissa Sealy, Chief Operating Officer.

EDGE SUPPLIER GROWTH AWARDS

Celebrating the three preferred suppliers who experienced the greatest growth in a 12-month period. Edge congratulates:

Hikvision USA

Belden Inc.

Genesis Cable

EDGE MEMBER GROWTH AWARDS

Celebrating the five distributor members who experienced the greatest growth in a 12-month period in their defined tier. Congratulations go to:

Brooklyn Low Voltage Supply (Brooklyn, NY)

Ralph's Industrial Electronic Supplies (Lafayette, LA)

A1 Security Supply Inc. (Hollywood, FL)

G&N Electronics (Decatur, GA)

B & E Industrial Electronics (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada)

30/30 AWARD

The elite 30/30 Award is achieved by growing a minimum of 30% in volume with at least 30% of Edge Group’s Preferred Suppliers. Congratulations to:

Goldcom, Inc. (St. Paul, MN)

20/20 AWARD

The exclusive 20/20 Award is achieved by growing a minimum of 20% in volume with at least 20% of Edge Group’s Preferred Suppliers. Edge is proud to bestow 5 members with this honor:

Alarm Products Distributors (St. Paul, MN)

Cumberland Electronics, Inc. (Harrisburg, PA)

Fouraker Electronics (Valdosta, GA)

Electronics Warehouse (Riverside, CA)

Tristate Low Voltage Supply (Brooklyn, NY)

MILLION DOLLAR CLUB AWARDS

Members in the prestigious “Million Dollar Club” become a part of this top group by reaching a minimum of $1 million dollars in sales with Edge Preferred Suppliers in a 12-month period. Edge is pleased to recognize members who range in tiered support from $1MM up to $9MM in sales.

For 2021, the following members increased their support to ascend to their next million-dollar category:

Brooklyn Low Voltage Supply (Brooklyn, NY)

Alarm Products Distributors (St. Paul, MN)

In addition, Edge recognizes their LEGACY MILLION DOLLAR CLUB MEMBERS who maintained their tiered million-dollar level status during the same 12-month period:

Herman ProAV (Miramar, FL)

Electronics Supply Co., Inc. (Kansas City, MO)

The Systems Depot (Hickory, NC)

Goldcom Inc. (South St. Paul, MN)

Virginia Electronic Components (Charlottesville, VA)

Tristate Low Voltage Supply (Brooklyn, NY)

Synergy Datacom Supply Inc. (Oklahoma City, OK)

Shields Electronics Supply, Inc. (Knoxville, TN)

Systems Distributors, Inc. (Atlanta, GA)

Ralph's Industrial Electronic Supplies (Lafayette, LA)

Agility EMS dba Gopher Electronics (St. Paul, MN)

Beach Wire & Cable (Huntington Beach, CA)

We-Supply (National City, CA)

Orvac Electronics (Fullerton, CA)

The Edge Group, founded in 1990, is a distributor-owned buying and marketing group with the strength, inventory, and sales equivalent to those of national distributors with more than $1.2 billion in annual buying power. The group has over 1200 stocking locations throughout the U.S. and Canada representing more than 200 supplier lines serving the datacom, security, low voltage, AV, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries.

Learn more at: http://www.edge-group.com.