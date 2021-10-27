The following quote is attributed to Bakul Patel, director of the FDA’s Digital Health Center of Excellence in the Center for Devices and Radiological Health

“With artificial intelligence and machine learning progressing so rapidly, our three regulatory agencies, together, see a global opportunity to help foster good machine learning practice by providing guiding principles that we believe will support the development and maturation of good machine learning practice. This will help stakeholders to advance device development, which has the potential to significantly improve the quality of patient care and transform health care.

We recognize that machine learning technologies present unique considerations due to their complexity and the iterative and data-driven nature of their development. While this is true, we are excited for continued progress in this area. We believe these guiding principles will help advance the development of machine learning technologies for medical devices.

We also recognize that strong partnerships with our international public health partners are essential for the FDA’s Digital Health Center of Excellence efforts. Such partnerships empower stakeholders to advance responsible innovations and we expect this initial collaborative work with Health Canada and the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) can inform our broader international engagements, including work at the International Medical Device Regulators Forum.”