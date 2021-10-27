Contactless Payment Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.2% by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Contactless Payment Market information by Technology, by Components, by Solution and Service, by Payment Mode, by Vertical and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.2% by 2025.

Market Scope:

Contactless payments have penetrated the transaction process of urban consumers thanks to proliferation of the internet and adoption of digital transactions by merchants. Acceptable standards by regulatory bodies coupled with encouragement to new innovations in fintech due to mobile wallets and mobile applications can bode favorably for the contactless payments industry. MRFR’s report on the global contactless payments market covers emerging trends of customer behavior and regulatory policies for the forecast period (2020-2027). The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the market are covered in high detail.

Dominant Key Players on Contactless Payment Market Covered are:

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Cashless Methods to Influence Market Demand

Acceptance by Merchants to Boost Market Growth

Security Concerns to Impede Market Growth

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

By technology, the market has been segmented into radio frequency identification, near field communication, and host card emulation.

Hardware Component Deemed to Rule Market Growth

By Component, the market has been segmented into hardware, solution, and service. The hardware segment has been further segmented into cards, point of sale, and others. The services segment has been further segmented into consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance.

Smartphones to be Primary Payment Mode in Global Market

By payment mode, the market has been segmented into smartphones, smartcards, and others.

Retail Vertical to Dominate Market Demand

By vertical, the market has been divided into retail, hospitality & travel, BFSI, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Lead Global Contactless Payments Market

APAC is touted to be highly lucrative for the market owing to a large customer base and the potential for railroad networks. Rapid industrialization and transport of goods through freight carriers can drive the regional contactless payments market growth. Huge production of rolling stock and investments in railroad connectivity projects can influence the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Contactless Payment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has been positive for the contactless payments market with merchants and B2C transactions adopting the digital route. Increasing use of cashless payments for grocery shopping, medical bills, utility bills, fuel bills, and other daily transactions is likely to bode well for the market. Modernization of payment channels and integration of payment merchants in mobile applications can entice customers. Prevention of exposure to the virus has accelerated its use.

Industry News

Mastercard and Verizon have agreed to a partnership on contactless payments on 5G network for SMEs and individuals. The alliance will capitalize on digitization of transactions and changing attitudes of customer behaviour.

