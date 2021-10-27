Cross-Border E-commerce Market is Expected to Reach US$ 2,248.57 Bn by 2026, Expanding at a CAGR of 17.4% | AllTheResearch

Rising usage of smartphones and tablets by millennials supporting the market growth of Cross-Border E-Commerce Industry

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON CA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross-Border E-commerce Market Analysis 2021 covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. The Cross-Border E-commerce Market size was valued at US$ 578.57 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ 2,248.57 Bn. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses, and regional growth of the most important competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale.

The cross-border e-commerce industry is witnessing growth owing to the unavailability of products domestically, affordable costs, consumer-focused targeting by market players (like Amazon.com Inc., Etsy Inc, eBay Inc, Alibaba Group, Wish Inc, VeePee, etc.), and higher quality of goods are leading to an increase in the demand for the cross-border e-commerce market. Moreover, cross-border e-commerce offers a lot of advantages for SMEs to expand their businesses and become multinational, and it also presents an opportunity for OEMs to sell their products directly to consumers, relieving them from the complex supply chain.

Request for sample copy of the report including ToC, Tables, and Figures with detailed information at https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/429

Cross-Border E-commerce Market Report Scope:

A study is an effective tool for addressing Premium Research insights relevant for business strategies like:

Pain Point Analysis

Key Strategies Adopted-Heat Map

Payment Method Analysis, by Country

Cross-border Flow Analysis, by Country

Retail Share to Total GDP, by Country

Insight on M-commerce

Top players Covered in Cross-Border E-commerce Market Study are:

Amazon.com Inc.

Etsy Inc

eBay Inc

Alibaba Group

Wish Inc

VeePee

Cnova

Asos Plc

Fruugo

JD.com (JingDong)

Apple Inc

DHL Group

aCommerce

BoxMe

Paypal

Asia Commerce

SIngPost

Shipping Cart

Anchanto

Any Questions/Queries or need help? Speak with our analyst at https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/429

Cross-Border E-commerce Market Segmentation

Cross-Border E-commerce market is split by Platform, Product and by Services. For the period 2016-2026, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market Segmentation Based on Platform

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Consumer

Consumer-to-Consumer

Market Segmentation Based on Product

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Furniture Products

Consumer Appliances

Smartphones & Allied Products

Fashion & Apparel

Others

Market Segmentation Based on Services:

Digital Content

Travel and Leisure

E-Tailing

Financial

Others

For more Customization, Contact us at https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/429

Regions covered in Cross-Border E-commerce Market report:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for estimated to reach $ XX million by 2026, with a CAGR of 23.3%. LAMEA is estimated to reach US $ 111.76 Bn by 2026. Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for around xx% share in 2019, with the former constituting around xx% share.

The key and positive trends of the segment include:

The key effect blockchain’s popularity will have on cross-border e-commerce is how simple it makes international online payments.

Blockchain has reduced cross-border remittance ranging from 5% to 20% to below 3% and guaranteeing real-time payment at the same time.

Blockchain platforms are making it easier and more efficient to track products, shipments, and present inventory.

Main Source of The Content: https://www.alltheresearch.com/report/429/global-cross-border-e-commerce-market

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Section 1: Introduction

Section 2: Research Methodology

Section 3: Executive Summary

Section 4: Premium Insights

Section 5: Cross-Border E-commerce Market Dynamics

Section 6: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Section 7: Market Size and Share Analysis

Market Size by Platform

Market Size by Product

Market Size by Service

Section 8: Regional Market Analysis

Section 9: Cross-Border E-commerce Market Market Overview & Competitive Landscape

Section 10: Company Profile

Purchase this report @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/buy-now/429

Major Cross-Border E-commerce Market Investment Scenario:

European warehouse demand surges as e-commerce giants like Amazon and Alibaba snap up space: Investors are pouring money for the expansion of warehouses in Europe as online shopping revives during the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in warehouse demand has driven vacancy rates in Europe to a record low of around 5%, and the number is still declining.

China and New Zealand signed an agreement to upgrade their existing free trade pact, securing a better deal for both countries through expanded market access, widened tariff-free schemes, and expedited processes for exporters.

Important Questions Answered:

What is the growth potential of the Cross-Border E-commerce market?

Which company is currently leading the Cross-Border E-commerce market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period 2021-2026?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in the future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the Cross-Border E-commerce Market by 2026?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the Cross-Border E-commerce Market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

View our Recently Published Report:

AllTheResearch: 5890 STONERIDGE DR, SUITE 216, PLEASANTON CA 94588 Contact Name: Rohan S. Email: contactus@alltheresearch.com Phone: +1 (407) 768-2028