Attorney General Moody Honors Kissimmee Police Officers with Thin Line Tribute
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today stopped by the Kissimmee Police Department to continue her Thin Line Tribute initiative. Thin Line Tribute recognizes the courageous and often thankless work of frontline law enforcement officers. Attorney General Moody visited KPD to show appreciation and thank the frontline officers for their daily efforts to protect Floridians.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Serving as a police officer is dangerous, stressful and so often, thankless. Making matters worse, there are staffing shortages at law enforcement agencies across the country and in some cases, leadership that hurts instead of helps our frontline heroes. In Florida, we back the blue—and I was honored to meet and thank some of the best frontline law enforcement officers in the state this morning at KPD through our Thin Line Tribute.”Attorney General Moody launched the Thin Line Tribute initiative to give law enforcement officers the recognition they greatly deserve, but often do not receive. Thin Line Tribute launched in May at the Plant City Police Department. Attorney General Moody has visited five agencies so far this year to give thanks and support to the frontline officers. To view the latest Thin Line Tribute, honoring members of the Hispanic Police Officers Association, click here.To learn more about Thin Line Tribute, click here.In August, to show support for the military, KPD lined up 13 patrol cars in the shape of a heart to honor the 13 U.S. service members who died in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The picture touched many, gaining attention online, and promoting support for the military during a terrible time.In March, KPD Police Chief Jeffrey O’Dell created a new training technique of working with members of KPD’s Explorer program to help prepare officers to assist youth in emergency situations. The training includes working through mock scenarios with volunteer members of the KPD Explorer program, ages 14 to 21, many of whom are interested in public service.To help with recruitment and retention issues at law enforcement agencies across Florida, Attorney General Moody created the Be A Florida Hero initiative. Be A Florida Hero is designed to make it easier than ever for someone who is interested in becoming a Florida law enforcement officer to learn about the different agencies, search open positions and find contact information to apply for available jobs. If interested in more information about working for the Kissimmee Police Department, click here for job postings.
