Lata Dagar, Founder, Shiksha Craftz conferred upon SMEStreet Global Women Leadership Awards 2021

The event was supported by the Ministry of MSME, Govt of India and SAVE. The webinar hosted over 10000 Women Leaders across the world

DELHI, INDIA, October 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMEStreet in association with WASME successfully organized a Forum for Economic Empowerment through Women Entrepreneurship along with ‘SMEStreet Global Women Leadership Awards 2021’. The Awards were announced along with a panel discussion over digital platforms on 22nd October 2021. Lata Dagar, Founder, Shiksha Craftz Foundation was amongst the 14 women leaders who were chosen by the jury based on their immense contribution towards education, socio-economic, public service, philanthropy and other services and sectors.The event was supported by the Ministry of MSME, Govt of India and SAVE (Society for Advancement of Village Economy).The Chief Guest of the event Shri BB Swain, Secretary of MSME Ministry, Govt of India delivered a keynote Address in which he emphasized on the important role of women entrepreneurs in shaping up our socio-economic scenario. Shri Swain congratulated the winners of SMEStreet Global Women Leadership Awards 2021.The topic of the forum was “The Role and Impact of Women Empowerment through MSME Development” in the panel discussion the distinguished panellists included Shri Kishwar Janaki, Ambassador of Mauritius to Moscow, Russia, Ms. Alka Arora, Jt Secretary and CMD of NSIC, Ministry of MSME, CA Dr. GP Agarwal, Secretary-General of WASME, Ms Sampa Banerjee, Executive Director of WASME and Secretary SAVE, Shri Amit Dua, DVP, of Axis Bank. The session was moderated by Shri Faiz Askari, Secretary-General, SMEStreet Foundation and Founder Editor of SMEStreet.After receiving the prestigious award, Ms Lata Dagar thanked SMEStreet and the jury member for the recognition and emphasized on the right to education especially at the elementary and pre-school education. Further she added that in current global situation, mental health of small children is to be focused on and to be imparted Activity Based Education. Country like India still has major gaps in elementary and preschool education which are needed to be addressed aggressively.Giving an overview of the SMEStreet Global Women Leadership Awards, Shri Faiz Askari, Founder of SMEStreet stated, “The campaign of these awards started around three months ago. SMEStreet received nominations from over 65 countries and we have so far selected a few women leaders who can be termed as Game Changers of their own ecosystems. The nominations were kept free purposely for ensuring maximum outreach.”The webinar hosted over 10000 Women Leaders across the world on that day through SMEStreet.in, Digital and Social Media platforms and is expected to connect and educate over 50000 aspiring women entrepreneurs over the next few weeks through SMEStreet.in and its social media platforms.