New NFT Artworks Inspired by the Tesla Logo
Wei Art Collections introduces the Tesla Innovation Series T, Tesla-inspired artwork in both physical and NFT formats.
We’ve taken one of the most well-known, future-forward brands in the world and used it to create artwork that commands attention. Each piece of the collection is unique and will not be replicated.”DUBAI, UAE, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean Marquette, visionary for the physical and NFT artworks of the WEI ART COLLECTIONS, was first inspired by the debut of the Tesla Roadster in 2008. Jean Marquette said the Tesla logo spoke to him in such a way that he immediately began sketching the designs and concepts for the 42 works that comprise this Tesla Innovation Series T, the first three which are now completed are available in both physical and NFT formats. The grandeur of the physical works is 4ft. by 8ft. and weighing approximately 120 lb. each.
— Jean Marquette
These artworks are designed and created for global technology leaders and billionaire contemporary art collectors. Wei Art Collections Limited Series T captures various dimensions of Tesla innovation. Wei Art Collections also unleashes futuristic abstract physical and NFT artworks to personify the innovations of Tesla Inc., the American electric vehicle, space science, and clean energy company. These artworks are presently available for viewing online at WeiArtCollections.art.
“We’ve taken one of the most well-known, future-forward brands in the world and used it to create artwork that commands attention,” said Jean Marquette of Wei Art Collections. “Each piece of the collection is unique and will not be replicated. It is work for serious contemporary global art collectors that understand and appreciate their immense power and value.”
There are three volumes of the Tesla collection currently completed: The untitled Volume 1 work consists of black, striking mixed-media pieces that at one and the same time will both dominate and complement its place of display with an indescribable presence. This work is 4’x8’ and weighs 120 pounds. ETH 10,187 GBP 30,887,571
Volume 2, entitled “Mars,” features a bold yet subtle splash of color to the collection. Dynamic and contemporary, this white, black, and red work is 4’x 8’ and also weighs approximately 120 pounds. ETH 9,971 GBP 30,233,481
Untitled Volume 3 is a black and red mixed-media work richly textured with a deep layer of black glass on a matted black background. This artwork is 4’x 8’ and weighs approximately 120 pounds. ETH 11,649 GBP 35,320,846
“Tesla’s work is important to the future of our climate and the world,” said Marquette. “Their success can be the world’s success – and our artists have taken great pains to create pieces that honor Tesla’s efforts through creating worthy works of art.” All of the new Tesla work can be seen on Wei Art Collections website at https://weiartcollections.art/view-all-works/.
Wei Art Collections is also known for its works commemorating Bitcoin with their Innovation 21 Series and Ethereum.
Media Contact
E-mail: jean@weiartcollections.art; info@weiartcollections.art
Website: https://weiartcollections.art/
Company Name: Wei Art Collections
Address: Nassima Tower, 4th floor, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Jean Marquette
Wei Art Collections
email us here