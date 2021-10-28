Rails Autoscale raises $120K to help companies save money on cloud resources
Tech company launches update, joins TinySeed accelerator to make software development more accessible
Tools like Rails Autoscale make it easy to deploy and scale software without spending time and energy fiddling with servers.”LEWIS CENTER, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rails Autoscale, a Heroku add-on that helps businesses save money on cloud resources and handle uneven web traffic, announced today it raised $120,000 in seed funding from the TinySeed accelerator program.
— Adam McCrea, founder of Rails Autoscale
The funding and TinySeed’s extensive mentor network will advance Rails Autoscale’s mission to help make software development more accessible and approachable to everyone — regardless of their technical skill.
“Just like the no-code movement is all about building apps without being a developer, the serverless movement is all about deploying apps without worrying about the nuts and bolts of servers,” said Adam McCrea, founder of Rails Autoscale. “Servers still exist — and they always will — but tools like Rails Autoscale make it easy to deploy and scale software without spending time and energy fiddling with servers.”
To simplify what Rails Autoscale provides, think of the tool as a grocery store manager. During peak hours, a store manager needs more cashiers available to quickly check out the surge of customers. But late at night when there are fewer customers, a manager wants to save money and scale down the number of cashiers. Rails Autoscale works the same way with apps by automatically scaling up or down computing resources, saving businesses money and time.
Rails Autoscale is specifically for developers that build apps on Heroku, providing them a tool for simple, efficient dyno management that results in significant savings. Rails Autoscale allows developers to autoscale their apps based on request queue times, autoscale worker dynos, and work with all dyno types. Originally built specifically for Ruby on Rails applications, Rails Autoscale is expanding its product to support a variety of coding languages and frameworks, including NodeJS, Python, PHP, and Java.
“Rails Autoscale is an exceptional product that hit the market at exactly the right time,” said Rob Walling, co-founder and General Partner at TinySeed. “Adam has done a great job building a tool that developers love, and their companies’ love even more.”
Rails Autoscale has helped many of its clients cut their Heroku bill in half, with larger businesses experiencing up to $5,000 in savings per month. It also helps businesses realize more growth opportunities by scaling up their applications’ bandwidth during spikes in traffic that might otherwise slow down the performance of an app.
Rails Autoscale is also helping businesses to take advantage of the movement toward serverless computing, which is a cloud computing model that provides businesses backend services on an as-used basis. A company that takes advantage of serverless computing is charged based on its usage and not a fixed amount of bandwidth or number of servers.
About Rails Autoscale: Based in Lewis Center, Ohio, Rails Autoscale is a Heroku add-on that helps companies avoid app slowdowns, handle uneven web traffic, spend less time on dev ops, and lower their web hosting bill.
About TinySeed: TinySeed is an early-stage investment fund and remote accelerator program that has invested in 46 fast-growing, B2B SaaS companies.
Adam McCrea
Rails Autoscale
+1 614-636-2399
adam@railsautoscale.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Getting started with Rails Autoscale