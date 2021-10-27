By 2026, Worldwide Athletic Footwear Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 120,000 Million: Facts & Factors

[190+ Pages Report] The latest finding surrounding the “Global Athletic Footwear Market” published by Facts & Factors covers all the historical and future market analytics in a neatly packaged and comprehensive read. We at Facts & Factors estimate that the global athletic footwear market will reach a projected value of USD 120,000 Million by the year 2026 with a growth rate of 3.5% CAGR from an initial value of USD 98,000 Million in the year 2019.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Athletic Footwear Market By Type (Sports Shoes, Running And Walking Shoes, Hiking And Backpacking Shoes, And Aerobic And Gym Wear Shoes), By End-User (Men, Women, and Kids): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to the report, the global Athletic Footwear market in 2019 was approximately USD 98,000 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 120,000 Million by 2026.”

Global Athletic Footwear Market: Overview

Athletic footwear also referred to as athletic shoes are mainly designed for sports and other outdoor and physical activities. The athletic shoes are utilized for running in a marathon, basketball, football, tennis, and rugby. However, the global consumption pattern of athletic shoes indicates a trend of these being used as casual footwear by people of all age groups. Considerable developments in the new material have made the material selection process more complicated and time-consuming for shoe designers. The parameters largely considered while material selection includes fabric performance, durability, aesthetic appearance, price, and availability at the manufacturing facility.

The athletic footwear market report analyzes and notifies the industry statistics at the global as well as regional and country levels in order to acquire a thorough perspective of the entire Athletic Footwear market. The historical and past insights are provided for FY 2016 to FY 2019 whereas projected trends are delivered for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The quantitative and numerical data is represented in terms of both volumes (Units) and value (USD Million) from FY 2016 – 2026.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Athletic Footwear Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/athletic-footwear-market-by-type-sports-shoes-running-822

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

[190+ Pages Report] with a list of tables and figures

COVID-19 pre and post business impact analysis

Top market players profiles with sales & revenue analysis

Regional analysis using charts and graphs

Easy to understand graphical data

Key segments, industry drivers, challenges & opportunities in the global & regional market

Research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

New Balance Inc.

Skechers Inc.

Asics Corporation

Puma SE

Under Armor

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/athletic-footwear-market-by-type-sports-shoes-running-822

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected size & share of the Athletic Footwear Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Athletic Footwear Market?

Who are the top market players in Athletic Footwear Market?

How many segments are analyzed in Athletic Footwear Market?

Can I get a customized free sample report of the Athletic Footwear Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/athletic-footwear-market-by-type-sports-shoes-running-822

Global Athletic Footwear Market: Growth Factors

Frequently new product launches, sales through online marketing channels, and an investment in research for innovative product development are the strategies adopted by companies, which have enhanced the growth of the athletic footwear market. The market is extremely competitive with the major companies making large investments in distribution and marketing channels, and brand building. As the market is growing rapidly, numerous small-scale manufacturers are tending to invest in business expansion and hence offer tough competition to the major athletic footwear companies.

Demand for exclusive designs and the increasing popularity of athletics among the millennium population is expected to drive the market demand worldwide. Consumers are increasingly spending on branded athletic shoes as they view them as a good investment. Major shoe companies are investing their resources in designing technologically advanced, highly luxurious, and celebrity-backed products. Athletic shoes with comfortable fabric, stylish design, and durable color are more popular among potential consumers.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/athletic-footwear-market-by-type-sports-shoes-running-822

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Athletic Footwear Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 98,000 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 120,000 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 3.5% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Asics Corporation, Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, New Balance, Inc., Skechers Inc., and Others Segments Covered Type, End-Users, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Athletic Footwear Market: Segmentation

Primary regional segments identified in the research study include Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific segment represents the major market share in terms of revenue and is also estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.5% during the market forecast. Growing population, increasing penetration of international brands, and emerging local market players are contributing to the market growth in the region. High standard lifestyles and health-conscious populations across the developed countries are inclined towards comfortable athletic shoes and are ready to offer high prices for premium products.

The industry is witnessing a major shift towards online product distribution through company-owned as well as third-party e-commerce platforms. For instance, the recent stats reveal that 25% of shoes sold in the U.S. came from various online retailers. Additionally, celebrity collaboration for marketing and promotion of shoe brands is the key trend in the industry. From the very beginning, the shoe business is traditionally dependent upon athletes for promotion and consumer awareness.

By type, the global athletic footwear industry is categorized as sports shoes, running and walking shoes, hiking and backpacking shoes, and aerobic and gym wear shoes. By the end-user, the global athletic footwear industry is categorized as men, women, and kids.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/athletic-footwear-market-by-type-sports-shoes-running-822

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global Athletic Footwear Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global athletic footwear market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Major countries such as the United States, Germany, Canada, France, UK, China, Japan, India, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and others are included in the report study.

Browse the full “Athletic Footwear Market By Type (Sports Shoes, Running And Walking Shoes, Hiking And Backpacking Shoes, And Aerobic And Gym Wear Shoes), By End-User (Men, Women, and Kids): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/athletic-footwear-market-by-type-sports-shoes-running-822

Key Recommendations from Analysts

Our research analyst suggests the Asia Pacific as the key region for future investments owing to low production cost, easy availability of raw materials, and affordable labor cost

China is viewed as a key production hub and also offers enhanced production capacity.

End-user in developing countries prefer cost-effective and quality products. However, potential end-user in the developed countries are preferring premium and branded products

Organized offline retailers and an increasing number of new entrants in the e-commerce sector are estimated to propel the market revenue during the forecast period

Government trade regulations, environment policies, and cultural differences are the major macroeconomic factors expected to affect the industry performance

This report segments the Athletic Footwear market as follows:

Global Athletic Footwear Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Sports shoes

Running and walking shoes

Hiking and backpacking shoes

Aerobic and gym wear shoes

Global Athletic Footwear Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

Men

Women

Kids

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

Browse More Related Reports:

Textile Chemicals Market, 2021-2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/textile-chemicals-market

Remote Support Software Market, 2021-2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/remote-support-software-market-by-type-mobile-terminal

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Device Market, 2021-2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-athletic-footwear-market-is-witnessing-strong-demand

Lingerie Market, 2021-2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/lingerie-market-by-type-brassiere-knickers-lounge-wear

eDiscovery Market, 2021-2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ediscovery-market-by-component-software-hardware-by-deployment-1159

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com