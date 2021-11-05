C4ISR Market Size to Reach USD 104550 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.5% | Valuates Reports
Some of the major companies are Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Elbit Systems, L 3 Technologies, Thales.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C4ISR Market Statistics 2027
The global Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance(C4ISR) market size is projected to reach USD 104550 Million by 2027, from USD 87810 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.
What is C4ISR ?
The Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) is a broad term that refers to “systems, procedures and techniques used to collect and disseminate information”. Each of these is a field of expertise unto itself, but they work synergistically to provide warfighters and decision-makers with actionable information to help them do their jobs.
Global Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance(C4ISR) Scope and Market Size
Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance(C4ISR) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance(C4ISR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
C4ISR Market Segmentation
By Type
• Land
• Naval
• Airborne
• Space
By Application
• Intelligence
• Surveillance & Reconnaissance
• Electronic Warfare
• Computers
• Communication
• Command & Control
By Region
• North America
• US.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Key Companies
• Raytheon
• Rockwell Collins
• BAE Systems
• Northrop Grumman
• General Dynamics
• Elbit Systems
• L-3 Technologies
• Thales
• Harris
• Rheinmetall
• Saab
• Leonardo
