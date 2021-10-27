VARStreet adopts Kendo framework by Telerik to enhance the user experience for their VAR platform
VARStreet Inc undergoes a major makeover for its B2B SaaS platform for value-added resellers using Kendo’s framework.
By using the modern, feature-rich, and professionally designed UI components from Kendowould help us to maintain the consistency of our enterprise software and deliver a great user experience.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is the leading business management software for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet’s platform has been used by 25,000+ VAR users and facilitates $12 billion worth of transactions annually. The enterprise solution offers advanced quoting software, B2B eCommerce builder, free CRM software, and procurement tool.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc.
Kendo by Telerik offers a modern, feature-rich, and professionally designed UI framework with rich libraries of UI components in different programming languages. They have been recently earned multiple awards by TrustRadius and are also a part of Gartner’s magic quadrants.
The primary objective of VARStreet’s UI migration to Kendo is the standardization of the most commonly used UI components and add advanced UI controls for the users. The framework will help the VARStreet developers to deliver a much-improved user experience at a much faster pace. This migration will allow VARStreet to deliver a consistent and modern look-and-feel throughout the application UI.
Ajay Kumar, Lead Architect working closely on this project added, “Kendo’s framework arms our engineering team with everything that is required to deliver the outstanding user experience. The framework is highly flexible and scalable and Telerik’s rich collection of components enables our developers to build fully functional and great-looking enterprise applications in a matter of days, which used to be weeks and months without Telerik.” Santosh Shilwane, Lead Project Manager, mentioned, “The demand for better user experiences continues to grow, while the time we have to develop a high quality, modern and engaging application continues to shrink.”
VARStreet announced its product roadmap earlier this year where the prime focus is to improve the overall user experience of the platform and offer better industry-specific features for the value-added resellers.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
