Vessel Sealing Devices Market size worth $ 5,789.65 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.44% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing number of invasive surgical procedures and technological advancements in medical devices are the key factors driving market development. The increasing need for dependable and effective solutions during surgeries to minimize blood loss and infection rates, as well as surgical time, is driving the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Vessel Sealing Devices Market ” By Application(General Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery), By Product Type(Instruments, Generators, and Accessories), By Energy Type(bipolar, ultrasonic, and hybrid), By End-Use(Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market size was valued at USD 3,756.68 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5,789.65 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.44% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=39912

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Vessel Sealing Devices Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market Overview

Technological advancement and the emergence of bipolar devices and ultrasound technology in vessel sealing are projected to deliver more uniform and stronger compression. This technology also offers to monitor the distribution of heat and energy. These landscapes work in combination to offer stronger vessel seals. The market is experiencing growth due to the increasing use of vessel sealing devices in laparoscopic surgeries. It delivers lesser cut, blood loss and empowers faster healing as related to open surgeries, and with administrations in many countries imitating to capitalize and increase the healthcare organization standards.

The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the growing number of laparoscopic surgeries around the world. The conventionally preferred open surgery includes single or two large incisions to enter into the target site, wherein, laparoscopic surgery uses many small incisions of 0.5-1cm. Laparoscopic surgery is grabbing attention in complex surgeries. Laparoscopic surgery also known as keyhole surgery exhibits several advantages over traditional open surgery. Advantages associated with the vessel sealing devices are minimal thermal spread, works quickly, produces consistent results, and can be used multiple times, which is expanding the use of these devices in laparoscopic surgeries. The booming healthcare sector is another prominent factor driving the market growth. However, high product cost is hampering the market growth. The emergence of advanced surgical instruments to promote recovery and favor painless or less invasive surgeries emerges as the opportunity for market growth.

Key Developments in Vessel Sealing Devices Market

Medtronic has launched a newly expanded state-of-the-art Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center (MEIC) in Hyderabad, India.

Olympus has acquired Israeli medical device company Medi-Tate to drive global urology business growth.

The major players in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc., B. Braun Melsungen, Aktiengesellschaft, Olympus Corporation, KLS Martin, EbreElektromedizin GmbH, OmniGuide, Bolder Surgical LLC, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market On the basis of Application, Product Type, Energy Type, End-User, and Geography.

Vessel Sealing Devices Market, By Application General Surgery Laparoscopic Surgery







Vessel Sealing Devices Market, By Product Type Generators Instruments Accessories







Vessel Sealing Devices Market, By Energy Type Bipolar Ultrasonic Hybrid







Vessel Sealing Devices Market, By End-user Hospitals and Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers







Vessel Sealing Devices Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)), By Component Type (Glass Run Channel Seals, Roof Ditch Molding Seals, and Exterior Sealing), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Micro-Ultrasound Systems Market By Imaging Technique (In-Vivo Imaging, Non-Invasive Imaging), By End-User (Clinics, Diagnostics centers, Hospitals, Research Institutes), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market By Technology (MIR/NIR, Raman Spectroscopy, Occlusion Spectroscopy), By Modality (Wearable, Non-Wearable), By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market By Type (Implantable Electroceutical Devices and Noninvasive Electroceutical Devices), By Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Cardiac Pacemaker, Cochlear Implants), By Application (Arrhythmia, Pain management, Parkinson’s Disease), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

7 Leading Thick Film Resistor Manufacturers engineering multi-functional resistors

Visualize Vessel Sealing Devices Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter