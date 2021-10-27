Rostec's new training parachute allows a descent from 150 meters
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tests of the Cadet-75 parachute system of Rostec State Corporation's Technodinamika Holding confirmed a minimum descent altitude of 150 meters. The product, designed for training of novice parachutists, is successfully undergoing flight development tests at airfields in the Ivanovo and Belgorod regions.
"Cadet-75" is a round canopy training parachute system, allowing step-by-step training of separation from the aircraft and freefall skills with a progression to manual parachute deployment. It is suitable for dropping at aircraft speeds ranging from 80 to 280 km/h at altitudes up to 4,000 meters with a total flying weight of up to 120 kg. The parachute has increased canopy stability and allows the parachutist to make a full turn in no more than 12 seconds. The average vertical speed of descent in an area 30 - 35 m from the ground is not more than 5 m/s.
"The Cadet-75 parachute system demonstrated a minimum safe altitude of 150 meters at an airplane speed of 180 km/h. Descent time on a fully filled main parachute was not less than 10 seconds. The product is successfully undergoing flight development tests, which we will complete by the end of the year," explained Igor Nasenkov, CEO of Technodinamika Holding Company.
The "Cadet" line, developed by the Polet Ivanovo Parachute Plant, includes three parachute systems with a round canopy. In addition to the Cadet-75, the Cadet-100 and Cadet-100D are designed not only for training but also for combat parajumping with full service weapons and equipment.
Technodinamika is an industrial holding company uniting more than 100 enterprises manufacturing products for both military and civil purposes. It specializes in development, production and after-sales service of aircraft systems and units, manufactures parts and units for oil, gas, automotive, transport and energy industries. The holding develops and manufactures all types of systems for air dropping of military equipment, personnel, cargo, modern technical training aids for flight and maintenance personnel, creates training centers for different areas of training. The holding manages the leading enterprises in the field of development and production of ammunition, explosives and powder propellants. The holding is part of Rostec State Corporation.
Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
