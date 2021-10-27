Fiber Cement Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 15.76 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trend – Rapid industrialization in developing countries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber cement market is estimated to reach value of USD 21.40 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include durable nature of fiber cement, prohibition on the usage of asbestos, and increase in the demand for fiber cement in construction activities.

Fiber cement siding is considered to have a longer lifespan compared to other materials used in construction. Fiber cement siding is used extensively not only by home-owners but also by builders and contractors. As per a recent study by the University of Minnesota, fiber cement is considered the best combination of low cost, high durability, and less impact on the environment.

Key players operating in the market are James Hardie Industries Plc., CSR Limited, Etex Group NV, Alpha Roofing Industries LLC, Toray Corporation, Shandong Cement, American Fiber Cement Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, Cembrit Holding A/S, and Swiss Pearl

In April 2018, James Hardie Industries Plc. acquired XI (DL) Holdings GmbH and its subsidiaries, including Fermacell GmbH, from Xella International S.A. James Hardie Industries Plc is a global building materials company and one of the largest manufacturers of fiber cement globally.

Based on application, the market has been classified into flooring, siding, wall partitions, molding & trim, and roofing. The siding segment is projected to expand at a significant rate of 4.2% during the forecast period. Siding is durable, fireproof, and insect resistant. Also, it performs extra-ordinarily during any natural calamity.

North America is projected to dominate the global fiber cement market during the forecast period. The strict rules and regulations regarding prohibition on usage of asbestos as a material in the construction sector have played a role of driving factor for the market in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Fiber Cement market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Fiber Cement market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Fiber Cement market

Global Fiber Cement Market Segmentation based on Product Type and Application:

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber cement market based on application, material, end-user, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Flooring

Siding

Wall Partitions

Molding & Trim

Roofing

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Cellulosic Fiber

Portland Cement

Silica

End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Residential

Non-residential

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Fiber Cement market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Fiber Cement market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Fiber Cement Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Fiber Cement Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Sustainable Developments Projects



4.2.2.2. Increase in Demand of Fiber Cement



4.2.2.3. Rapid Urbanization in Developing Countries



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Fluctuating Prices



4.2.3.2. Rules & Regulations by the Government



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

