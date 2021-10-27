Hospital Information System Market Predicted to Garner $44.32 Billion by 2030- Allied Market Research Analysts

Rise in government initiatives support the use of e-health solutions and services, large population base and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and growth of digital healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the global hospital information system market. However, the healthcare facilities have shown interest in clinical decision support systems, and electronic health records to minimize human errors and the Covid-19 pandemic acted as a key factor for uptake of teleconsultations.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hospital information system market generated $15.48 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $44.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in government initiatives support the use of e-health solutions and services, large population base and increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and growth of digital healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the global hospital information system market. However, lack of skilled professionals hinders the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing countries would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Impact of Covid-19 on Hospital Information System Market-

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the workflows in the healthcare sector and forces several industries to shut down their operations, including sub-domains of healthcare. Moreover, the global supply chain was disrupted and raw material prices were increased.

However, the healthcare facilities have shown interest in clinical decision support systems, and electronic health records to minimize human errors and the Covid-19 pandemic acted as a key factor for uptake of teleconsultations.

The report segments the global hospital information system market on the basis of application, component, delivery mode, and region.

Based on application, the laboratory information system segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-fifth of the market. However, the electronic medical record segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of component, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the market. The report includes an analysis of service segment.

The global hospital information system market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, around one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

The global hospital information system market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (Practice Fusion), Dedalus S.p.A. (DXC Technology), Cerner Corporation, Integrated Medical Systems, Inc., GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, NXGN Management, LLC (NextGen Healthcare, Inc.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Carestream Health), Siemens Healthineers AG and Wipro Limited.

