3 weeks to go until the 6th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference

SMi Group reports: the 6th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability will be returning to the UK between 15th – 17th November 2021.LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three weeks remain until the 6th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference takes place on 16th – 17th November 2021, with a focus day on 15th November 2021.
As the only armoured vehicle conference dedicated to the area of survivability, the 2021 event will gather programme managers, capability directors, commanders from the military, senior engineers, chief scientists, and platform managers from leading solution providers to discuss what nations are doing to protect their armoured vehicles and personnel.
Interested parties can register at: www.favsurvivability.com/PR10EIN
Attending the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference will provide delegates the chance to hear the latest survivability updates from the current and future armoured vehicles that will drive manoeuvre options for years to come.
Some of the key speakers that will be featured at the conference include:
•Lieutenant Colonel Damien Bailey, SO1 Heavy Forces, Capability Ground Manoeuvre Branch, British Army HQ
•Mr Tom Newbery, Active Protection Research Technical Authority, DSTL, UK MoD
•Mr Rob Baker, Discipline Lead, Advanced Vehicle Protection, Australian Defence Science and Technology Group
•Dr Jan Krestan, Materials Engineering Division, Czech Military Research Institute*
•Dr Stanislav Rolc, Chief of Division, Material Engineering and Active Protection Lead, Czech Military Research Institute*
•Lieutenant Colonel Jeroen van Rantwijk, Commander, Combat Development Centre for Ground Maneuver, Royal Netherlands Army
•Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) Kerim Serkan Simais, SpecialistLand Platforms, Undersecretariat for Defence Industry*
With this in mind, the event will host a pre-conference focus day dedicated to Active Protection Systems on 15th November, to examine how leading nations are integrating APS into their existing and future vehicle fleets.
For the updated agenda and programme details, please visit: www.favsurvivability.com/PR10EIN
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021
Conference: 16th – 17th November 2021
Focus Day: 15th November 2021
London, United Kingdom
Gold Sponsor: Leonardo
Sponsors & Exhibitors: ABBS, Collins Aerospace, Dyneema, Flensburger Farhzeugbau, Microflown AVISA, Pearson Engineering, TenCate Advanced Armour, Thales
For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.
