PRIORITY NOTICE: Proposed Revisions to Rule Ch. 132 (Health Education & Physical Education, Visual & Performing Arts, World Languages); Public Hearing on Nov. 15, 2021

As part of the scheduled periodic review of the Maine Learning Results, the Maine Department of Education is seeking public comments regarding proposed revisions to Health Education & Physical Education, Visual & Performing Arts, and World Languages Standards found in Rule Chapter 132 Learning Results: Parameters for Essential Instruction. Please note that the Department of Education is only seeking comments on the Health Education & Physical Education, Visual & Performing Arts, and World Languages sections of Rule Chapter 132 at this time. You can find the proposed revisions at the following links:

The standards review process for the Health Education & Physical Education, Visual & Performing Arts, and World Languages began in 2019 with a public comment period and a public hearing on the current Health Education, & Physical Education, Visual & Performing Arts, and World Languages Standards. After the public comment period, steering committees were convened who were charged with reviewing all submitted comments and with developing blueprints for the revision of the state standards in their assigned content area. Once the blueprints were created, writing teams, consisting of PK-12 teachers who represent Maine’s cultural and geographical diversity, assembled to draft the standards revisions.

Now, as part of this review process, the Maine Department of Education has submitted the revisions as part of a proposed rule change to Chapter 132. Details on each of the review processes can be found at the following links:

As required by law, a period of public comment opens today, October 27, 2021 through December 3, 2021. Written comments may be sent to Standards Review at sis.doe@maine.gov, or mailed to Beth Lambert, 23 SHS Station, Augusta, ME 04333 and received by midnight on November 30, 2021.

In addition, a public hearing for the proposed rule will be held in person and virtually on November 22, 2021, 3:00-5:00PM at the Cross Office Building, 111 Sewall St, Augusta, ME 04333, Room 103A and B. As space will be limited, participants are encouraged to attend virtually through Zoom, using this link.