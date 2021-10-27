Horticulture Lighting Market Business Strategy, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

This report on Horticulture Lighting market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global horticulture lighting market size is expected to reach USD 11.27 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient Light-Emitting Diode (LED) systems in horticulture to maximize crop yield and reduce energy consumption. Development of new and more advanced technologies related with smart agriculture is expected to drive growth of the global horticulture lighting market going ahead. Increasing concerns regarding global food security owing rapidly increasing global population and limited availability of arable land are factors expected to open up more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the greenhouse and indoor farming space, and drive demand for horticulture lighting in greenhouses and indoor farms over the forecast period.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Horticulture Lighting market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Horticulture Lighting market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Horticulture Lighting market will be like in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Horticulture Lighting Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/716

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

A lot about, the past and latest trends gaining momentum and shaping the future of the Horticulture Lighting market is discussed. Assessment of major vendors incorporating state-of-the-art technology further enlightens business owners about the new means, medium and channels to enhance their product portfolio stay competitive in the Horticulture Lighting market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. For more granularity, the researchers behind the study take a closer look at the key driving forces, restraints, and opportunities responsible for determining the future of the Horticulture Lighting market, for the forecast period 2020 - 2028.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global horticulture lighting market in 2020. Increasing initiatives by the European Union to promote adoption of LED grow lights are projected to create more lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of LED lamps and modules in countries in the region and drive growth of the horticulture lighting market in Europe over the forecast period.

Major players in the market include Signify, Gavita International B.V., Heliospectra, Osram Licht AG, California Lightworks, Valoya, LumiGrow, Hortilux Schréder, EYE HORTILUX, and ILUMINAR Lighting.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Horticulture Lighting Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/716

Segments Covered in Report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global horticulture lighting market on the basis of lighting type, lighting technology, application, and region:

Lighting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interlighting

Toplighting

Lighting Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

High-Intensity Discharge (HID)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Farms

Vertical Farms

Greenhouses

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/716

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Horticulture Lighting market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Horticulture Lighting market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Horticulture Lighting market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Horticulture Lighting market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Horticulture Lighting market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Horticulture Lighting market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/horticulture-lighting-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Horticulture Lighting Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Horticulture Lighting Market Definition

1.2. Horticulture Lighting Market Research Scope

1.3. Horticulture Lighting Market Methodology

1.4. Horticulture Lighting Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Horticulture Lighting Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Horticulture Lighting Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising need to improve crop yield

4.2.2.2. Better risk management provided by analytics technology

4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of Big Data IoT sensors

4.2.2.4. Increasing need to enhance agricultural supply chain

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of technological awareness among farmers

4.2.3.2. High initial investments

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Horticulture Lighting Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Horticulture Lighting Market By Farm size Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Horticulture Lighting Market By Deployment modes Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Horticulture Lighting Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Horticulture Lighting Market Regional Outlook

Continued…