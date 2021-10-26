When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Potandon Produce L.L.C. of Idaho Falls, Idaho is voluntarily recalling onions supplied from Keeler Family Farms and sold as Green Giant Fresh whole yellow onions in 2 lb. bags, 3 lb. bags, and 5 lb. bags and whole white onions in 2 lb. bags. The affected onions were delivered directly to three UNFI retail distribution centers (DCs) in Fargo, North Dakota; Bismarck, North Dakota and Hopkins, Minnesota between July 15 and July 30, 2021. This recall does not affect any other Green Giant Fresh products or include any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products.

The recalled onions are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

We have notified UNFI about this expanded recall and included the additional items in the product table list at the end of this press release. A cumulative list of all recalled onion items affected from both ProSource Produce and Keeler Family Farms is posted on our website at www.potandon.com

Potandon Produce is issuing this press release and keeping the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed of its recall process to assure that consumers are properly alerted.

The recall was initiated after the company learned it had sold onions supplied and recalled by Keeler Family Farms.

Anyone who has the recalled whole onions in their possession or has used them as an ingredient in a dish should not consume them and should either dispose of the product properly or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company’s recall coordinator at 1-800-637-8084, M-F from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Mountain Time, or visit its website at www.potandon.com.

October 26, 2021 Potandon Produce Voluntary Recall-Product Sourced From Keeler Family Farms Label or Brand Packaging Description Retail DC delivery location Dated Delivered to Retail DC (not on bag) UPC on bag Lot # on bag tag Julian Date on bag tag Green Giant Fresh 2 lb. Bag Whole Yellow Onions Hopkins, MN 7/21/2021 60580600120-8 42543-2 RA201 Hopkins, MN 7/28/2021 42600-3 RA208 Fargo, ND 7/29/2021 42600-3 RA209 Bismarck, ND 7/30/2021 42600-3 RA209 Hopkins, MN 7/29/2021 42600-3 RA209 Hopkins, MN 7/21/2021 42542-2 RA201 Hopkins, MN 7/16/2021 42542-5 RA197 Hopkins, MN 7/22/2021 42542-5 RA202 Green Giant Fresh 3 lb. Bag Whole Yellow Onions Hopkins, MN 7/21/2021 60580600123-9 42543-2 RA201 Bismarck, ND 7/23/2021 42543-2 RA203 Fargo, ND 7/23/2021 42543-2 RA203 Hopkins, MN 7/26/2021 42543-2 RA204 Hopkins, MN 7/22/2021 42542-5 RA202 Green Giant Fresh 5 lb. Bag Whole Yellow Onions Hopkins, MN 7/20/2021 60580600170-3 42543-2 RA200 Hopkins, MN 7/21/2021 42543-2 RA201 Hopkins, MN 7/20/2021 42543-2 RA202 Bismarck, ND 7/23/2021 42543-2 RA203 Fargo, ND 7/23/2021 42543-2 RA203 Hopkins, MN 7/26/2021 42543-2 RA204 Bismarck, ND 7/23/2021 42542-2 RA203 Hopkins, MN 7/23/2021 42542-2 RA203 Green Giant Fresh 2 lb. bags Whole White Onions Hopkins, MN 7/16/2021 60580600218-2 42542-3 RA197 Hopkins, MN 7/15/2021 42542-3 RA196 Bismarck, ND 7/21/2021 42542-3 RA200 Hopkins, MN 7/21/2021 42542-3 RA201 Hopkins, MN 7/22/2021 42542-3 RA202