COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential Salmonella contamination
- Company Name:
- Potandon Produce LLC
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Potandon Produce L.L.C. of Idaho Falls, Idaho is voluntarily recalling onions supplied from Keeler Family Farms and sold as Green Giant Fresh whole yellow onions in 2 lb. bags, 3 lb. bags, and 5 lb. bags and whole white onions in 2 lb. bags. The affected onions were delivered directly to three UNFI retail distribution centers (DCs) in Fargo, North Dakota; Bismarck, North Dakota and Hopkins, Minnesota between July 15 and July 30, 2021. This recall does not affect any other Green Giant Fresh products or include any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products.
The recalled onions are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
We have notified UNFI about this expanded recall and included the additional items in the product table list at the end of this press release. A cumulative list of all recalled onion items affected from both ProSource Produce and Keeler Family Farms is posted on our website at www.potandon.com
Potandon Produce is issuing this press release and keeping the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed of its recall process to assure that consumers are properly alerted.
The recall was initiated after the company learned it had sold onions supplied and recalled by Keeler Family Farms.
Anyone who has the recalled whole onions in their possession or has used them as an ingredient in a dish should not consume them and should either dispose of the product properly or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company’s recall coordinator at 1-800-637-8084, M-F from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Mountain Time, or visit its website at www.potandon.com.
|October 26, 2021 Potandon Produce Voluntary Recall-Product Sourced From Keeler Family Farms
|Label or Brand
|Packaging
|Description
|Retail DC delivery location
|Dated Delivered to Retail DC (not on bag)
|UPC on bag
|Lot # on bag tag
|Julian Date on bag tag
|Green Giant Fresh
|2 lb. Bag
|Whole Yellow Onions
|Hopkins, MN
|7/21/2021
|60580600120-8
|42543-2
|RA201
|Hopkins, MN
|7/28/2021
|42600-3
|RA208
|Fargo, ND
|7/29/2021
|42600-3
|RA209
|Bismarck, ND
|7/30/2021
|42600-3
|RA209
|Hopkins, MN
|7/29/2021
|42600-3
|RA209
|Hopkins, MN
|7/21/2021
|42542-2
|RA201
|Hopkins, MN
|7/16/2021
|42542-5
|RA197
|
Hopkins, MN
|
7/22/2021
|42542-5
|RA202
|Green Giant Fresh
|3 lb. Bag
|Whole Yellow Onions
|Hopkins, MN
|7/21/2021
|60580600123-9
|42543-2
|RA201
|Bismarck, ND
|7/23/2021
|42543-2
|RA203
|Fargo, ND
|7/23/2021
|42543-2
|RA203
|Hopkins, MN
|7/26/2021
|42543-2
|RA204
|
Hopkins, MN
|
7/22/2021
|42542-5
|RA202
|Green Giant Fresh
|5 lb. Bag
|Whole Yellow Onions
|Hopkins, MN
|7/20/2021
|60580600170-3
|42543-2
|RA200
|Hopkins, MN
|7/21/2021
|42543-2
|RA201
|Hopkins, MN
|7/20/2021
|42543-2
|RA202
|Bismarck, ND
|7/23/2021
|42543-2
|RA203
|Fargo, ND
|7/23/2021
|42543-2
|RA203
|Hopkins, MN
|7/26/2021
|42543-2
|RA204
|Bismarck, ND
|7/23/2021
|42542-2
|RA203
|Hopkins, MN
|7/23/2021
|42542-2
|RA203
|Green Giant Fresh
|2 lb. bags
|Whole White Onions
|Hopkins, MN
|7/16/2021
|60580600218-2
|42542-3
|RA197
|Hopkins, MN
|7/15/2021
|42542-3
|RA196
|Bismarck, ND
|7/21/2021
|42542-3
|RA200
|Hopkins, MN
|7/21/2021
|42542-3
|RA201
|Hopkins, MN
|7/22/2021
|42542-3
|RA202