See How IVF Market is Making There Way in U.S. Region, Growing With CAGR of 6.8% - 2020-2028

The IVF market size in U.S. was valued at $4,905.46 Mn in 2020, and is expected to reach $5,563.06 Mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2027.

IVF Market in U.S. By Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycle, Thawed IVF Cycle and Donor egg IVF cycle) and End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes): 2027” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IVF market size in U.S. was valued at $4,905.46 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $5,563.06 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2027. The growth of the U.S IVF Services Market is due to the surge in adoption ofpopularity of IVF in the U.S, growth in rate of infertility and practices of embryo banking cycles, technological advancements in IVF treatment and delayed pregnancy trends that drives the growth of the U.S IVF services market.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. Rise in number of infertility cases across the country, owing to decline in fertility rate in women and increase in middle age pregnancies drive the U.S. IVF services market growth. Moreover, it is a widely used treatments, which assists couples with infertility problems, single mothers, and the LGBT community to procreate. Increase in infertility rate, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and growth in disposable income drive growth of the market.

However, the U.S IVF services market growth is restricted by higher cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF. In addition, technological advancements in IVF procedures and increase in healthcare expenditures further propel the market growth. For example, omission of implanting multiple embryos during IVF procedures have reduced the number of twin births in the U.S.

There is a confusing picture of the effect of COVID-19 on fertility treatments, with the advice and guidance coming from several different resources such as ASRM (American Society of Reproductive Medicine) 2020. Several women have delayed their IVF appointments, and others have delayed their embryo transfer dates until the pandemic situation stops, and life returns to normal. In the ongoing COVID-19 situation, gynecologists are managing antenatal care during pregnancy through online video sessions to limit the disclosure to the outside world. The ongoing pregnancies by IVF are also struggling for necessary scans and medicines. Thus, factors mentioned above impact the IVF in a deleterious manner.

Availability of numerous IVF centers along with a wide range of treatment services supplement the market growth in the U.S. The market growth is associated with increase in infertility rate, rise in awareness of fertility, and sedentary lifestyle leading to gynecological conditions.

By cycle-type, the fresh cycle (non-donor) segment is the major revenue contributor, and is expected to dominate the U.S IVF services market during the forecast period. Depending on end user, the fertility clinics segment is the major revenue contributor, and is estimated to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to low cost of treatment and increase in number of fertility clinics.

Depending on end user, the U.S IVF services market was dominated by the fertility clinics segment in 2019, and is estimated to continue this trend during the forecast period, due to low cost of treatment and increase in number of fertility clinics.

Major companies, hospitals, surgical centers, fertility centers, and clinical research institutes are profiled in this report. The major key players included in this report are Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF, Conceptions Reproductive Associates, Servy Massey Fertility Institute, Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM), Cardone Reproductive Medicine & Infertility, Fertility Center of San Antonio, Houston Fertility Center, New hope fertility center, and Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey.

