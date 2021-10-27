Ambient Lighting Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

This report on Ambient Lighting market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ambient lighting market size reached USD 57.42 Billion in 2020, and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for more energy-efficient lighting solutions and connected and automated lighting systems.

The growing demand for ambient light sensors and linked bedroom ambient lighting systems provide a potential for the Ambient Lighting Market to expand. Interior lighting of exceptional quality is becoming more popular among consumers. This also helps the market for ambient lighting. LED lighting emits fewer UV rays, making it more environmentally friendly.

The Ambient Lighting market is further segmented in terms of applications, end-user, end-use, geographic presence, by-products as well as services. In addition, the subject matter experts evaluating the industry provide an all-inclusive category-specific industry outlook. A comprehensive collection of data on major companies occupying a strong foothold in the industry adds immense value to the overall research. The assessment of the wining strategies followed by these companies can help business owners not only strategize but also execute business operations by referring the statistics about competitor analysis. Careful assessment of the industry analysis across different regions along with vital information on the market size, share and growth rate makes this report a wonderful resource for business evangelists.

The latest research report on the Ambient Lighting market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 is involved in screening the business environment and the companies operating in the Ambient Lighting industry. Importantly, the research sheds a lot of light on their winning strategies to help stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives stay ahead in the competition. Besides, the industry is thoroughly weighed upon on the basis of the total revenue generated as well as the output/volume produced year after year. Other aspects including but not limited to the market drivers, key opportunities and probable restraints are thoroughly assessed during the study.

Asia Pacific dominated other regional markets in terms of revenue share in the global ambient lighting market in 2020. This is attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrial development of the region which has also boosted demand for ambient lighting solutions.

The market in North America is expected to register significantly larger revenue share than other regional markets during the forecast period. Presence of major market players in the region which inlcude Acuity Brands, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, and General Electric Company is expected to boost revenue growth of the ambient lighting market during the forecast period.

Signify N.V., Acuity Brands, Inc. Hubbell Incorporated, General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Ideal Industries (Cree Lighting), Häfele GmbH & Co KG, Lutron Electronics Company, Zumtobel Group, and Honeywell International Inc. are few of the prominent names in the ambient lighting market.

Segments Covered in Report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ambient lighting market on the basis of type, offering, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Suspended Lights

Recessed Lights

Strip Lights

Surface-Mounted Lights

Track Lights

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software & Services

Hardware

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Healthcare

Industrial

Office Buildings

Automotive

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

