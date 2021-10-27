Smart Speaker Market Was Estimated at USD 6.91 bn in 2020 - CAGR to Grow at 16.9% Over the Period 2020 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

This report on Smart Speaker market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart speaker market size is expected to reach USD 23.93 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for smart appliances and devices due to growing trend of smart homes, rising preference for connected devices, and availability of technologically advanced smart devices are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, introduction and launch of smart speakers with advanced features, support for popular voice assistants, and reasonable prices are some other key factors expected to further fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The report on global Smart Speaker market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Smart Speaker Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/730

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The report analyzes the leading players of the global Smart Speaker market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Smart Speaker market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Smart Speaker market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Smart Speaker market.

The personal use segment is expected to dominate other end-use segments in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of smart home systems across the globe, increasing integration of smart speakers with various devices, and rising use of smart speakers to for various personal applications such as making phone calls, tracking user activity, and scheduling appointments, among others.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to high adoption of smart speakers, preference for innovative and cost-effective devices, increasing purchasing power among individuals, and presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Key companies in the market include Apple, Inc., Alphabet, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Altec Lansing, Inc., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Onkyo Corporation, and Baidu, Inc.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Smart Speaker Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/730

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart speaker market on the basis of component, application, intelligent virtual assistant, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Smart Office

Smart Home

Others

Intelligent virtual assistant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Google Assistant

Alexa

Siri

Cortana

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Commercial

Personal

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/730

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Smart Speaker market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Smart Speaker market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Smart Speaker market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Smart Speaker market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Smart Speaker market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Smart Speaker market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-speaker-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Smart Speaker Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Smart Speaker Market Definition

1.2. Smart Speaker Market Research Scope

1.3. Smart Speaker Market Methodology

1.4. Smart Speaker Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Smart Speaker Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Smart Speaker Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising need to improve crop yield

4.2.2.2. Better risk management provided by analytics technology

4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of Big Data IoT sensors

4.2.2.4. Increasing need to enhance agricultural supply chain

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of technological awareness among farmers

4.2.3.2. High initial investments

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Smart Speaker Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Smart Speaker Market By Farm size Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Smart Speaker Market By Deployment modes Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Smart Speaker Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Smart Speaker Market Regional Outlook

Continued…