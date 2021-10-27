Hemostasis Analyzers Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2021 to 2028

The global hemostasis analyzers market is expected to reach USD 7.50 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global hemostasis analyzers market is expected to grow from USD 3.86 billion in 2020 to USD 7.50 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the hemostasis analyzers market, with a 35.6% share of the market revenue in 2020. Presence of several technological and pharmaceutical players in countries like Canada and the U.S., North America is projected to dominate the global hemostasis analyzers market on geographical front. The Europe region is anticipated to hold the prominent market share in the global hemostasis analyzers market, owing to the massive expansion of healthcare facilities and hospitals, further propelling the growth of the market in the Europe region.

Some of the major companies in the global hemostasis analyzers market are Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, DiagnosticaStago, Helena Laboratories, Instrumentation Laboratory, International Technidyne Corporation, and Grifols among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global hemostasis analyzers industry. For instance, in December 2018, Sysmex announced the release of its next-generation analyzers in the hemostasis field, the Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers CN-6000 and CN-3000.

The product segment is divided into clinical laboratory analyzers and point-of-care testing analyzers. The clinical laboratory analyzers segment led the hemostasis analyzers market with a market share of around 69.6% in 2020. Clinical laboratory analyzers are predominantly used in hospitals for hematological analysis of patients on a daily basis. The test type segment includes prothrombin time, fibrinogen, activated partial thromboplastin time, activated clotting time, D dimer, platelet function, anti-factor xa, heparin & protamine dose-response test for ACT, and others. The prothrombin time segment accounted for the major market share and valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2020. This test can be used to check for bleeding problems and measures how long it takes blood to clot. The technology segment includes mechanical, optical, electrochemical, and other technologies. The optical technology held the major market share 30.5% in 2020. This is mainly due to rising combination of immunological, chromogenic with optical photo technique which has led to the development of high performance, multipurpose optical hemostasis analyzers.

The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centres, point of care, and others. Diagnostics centre dominated the market and valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2020. This is mainly contributed to the prevailing trend of outsourcing the hemostasis tests to diagnostic centres.

Global hemostasis analyzers market is witnessing a considerable growth owing to increasing incidences hemotological diseases across the globe. Blood clots may lead to significant health problems and can damage the blood cells. Hemostasis analyzers measure the clotting mechanisms of hemostasis and detect clotting deficiencies related to thrombocytopenia, thromboembolytic disease, hemophilia, impaired liver function, and other conditions. However, the high cost of advanced hemostasis analyzers is expected to hamper the growth of hemostasis analyzers market over the forecast period.

