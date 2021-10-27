Smart Lock Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2020 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

This report on Smart Lock market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart lock market size is expected to reach USD 8.87 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing need for safety and security of property, personal items, and other valuable items, rising adoption of smart home automation systems, growing preference for smart locks in commercial and corporate buildings, and rapid advancements in the smart lock technology are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing use of smart locks in hospitality sector to improve in-room security and to regulate access to authorized individuals in factories, airports, banks, and defense zones, among others are some other key factors fueling the revenue growth of the market.

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Smart Lock market for the forecast period 2020 - 2028 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

The report analyzes the leading players of the global Smart Lock market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Smart Lock market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Smart Lock market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Smart Lock market.

Residential segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global market owing to increasing adoption of smart locks in smart residential buildings to address the growing concerns surrounding security and safety of residents, growing trend of smart homes, and rising investment to equip new residential infrastructure with smart windows, sensors, and other integrated security features.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register significant growth going ahead. Rising trend of smart homes, increasing demand for connected devices, and rapid adoption of smart lock systems owing to growing incidence of break-ins are some key factors contributing to the revenue growth of the North America market.

Key companies in the market include Assa Abloy AB, Allegion Plc., dormakaba Holding AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., SALTO Systems, Onity, Inc., Samsung SDS, Panasonic Corporation, The Master Lock Company, and Godrej Group.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart lock market on the basis of lock type, authentication method, communication protocol, application outlook, and region:

Lock Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lever Handles

Deadbolts

Padlocks

Others

Authentication Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pin Code

Biometric

RFID Cards

Communication Protocol Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional & Government

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Smart Lock market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Smart Lock market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Smart Lock market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Smart Lock market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Smart Lock market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Smart Lock market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

