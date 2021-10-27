Halal Ingredients Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.42% from 2021 to 2028

The global halal ingredients market is expected to reach USD 72.81 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.42% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global halal ingredients market is expected to grow from USD 47.58 billion in 2020 to USD 72.81 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the halal ingredients market and accounted for 38.75% market share in 2020. The global halal ingredient market is expanding especially with the economic development of leading Muslim countries such as Malaysia, India, Pakistan, and Indonesia. Moreover, countries such as Thailand, Japan, South Korea, China, and the Philippines have been investing heavily in the halal industry.

Some of the major companies in the global halal ingredients market are Halagel Group Of Companies, Croda International Plc, Del Monte Phil’s., Inc., Unilever, L’Oreal, Burger King Corporation, MAKE-UP ART COSMETICS, Beiersdorf, Amara cosmetics, Shiseido Co., Ltd., Impossible Foods, Kerry Group plc, KoninklijkeDsm N.V, Symrise AG, and The Archer Daniels Midland among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global halal ingredients industry. For instance, in January 2019, Croda International Plc announced that the company had received Halal-certification from Instituto Halal de Junta Islámica (Halal Institute of Spain) for 15 biopolymer ingredients manufactured at their Ditton site in the United Kingdom.

The ingredient type segment is divided into ingredients for food & beverages, ingredients for cosmetics, and ingredients for pharmaceuticals. The ingredients for food & beverages segment led the halal ingredients market with a market share of around 58.6% in 2020. Rising demand for various halal ingredients such as flavours, hydrocolloids (thickeners, binders, and stabilizers), sweeteners, and emulsifiers in the food and beverage industry, fueling the growth of the market. The application segment includes food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The cosmetics segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. Currently, more than 100 certified personal care and cosmetics companies involves in developing the halal ingredient based products in the market. The perception of halal makeup is highly attached to Islam in many Islamic countries, further driving the growth of the market.

The distribution channel segment includes an online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. The online distribution channel segment is likely to grow much faster than the offline distribution channel at the CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, due to rise in internet penetration, the emergence of e-commerce and social media platform, across the globe.

Global halal ingredients market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for halal ingredients in the various industries, including food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industry. The lack of commonly accepted certification for halal ingredients and high-cost production could restrain the market growth in the coming years. However, the growing popularity of halal products in many countries and increasing demand for halal ingredients across the globe is anticipated to offer new business opportunities in the market, in the coming years.

