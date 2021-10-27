Video Doorbell Market Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand and Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

This report on Video Doorbell market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global video doorbell market size is expected to reach USD 5.74 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 17.3%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Key factors such as rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), rapid growth in digitalization, and increasing need for deployment of video doorbells are driving global market revenue growth.

A video doorbell also called a doorbell camera is an outdoor camera installed on the front door of the house and is connected to smartphones or other electronic devices via internet. Video doorbell notifies the owner about the guest or person present at the doorstep. There are various types of camera doorbells available in the market with various features like microphones, top-to-toe video, motion detection, night vision, voice assistant compatibility, and intercom among others. Increasing concerns about thefts has encouraged people to deploy video doorbells. Factors such as increasing investments in research and development activities by leading market players to develop more advanced products, rising awareness about importance of video doorbells and increasing demand for smart homes are boosting global market growth.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The latest market evaluation report on the Video Doorbell market explores how the Video Doorbell market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2028. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period owing to factors such as presence of key market players, increasing concerns regarding home safety, increasing investments in wireless technology, availability of wide range of video doorbells, and high adoption of smart homes.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR between 2021 and 2028. Rising number of thefts and burglary cases, increasing awareness about advantages of deploying video doorbells, and rapid developments in building and construction sector are some factors boosting Asia Pacific market growth.

Ring, Kwikset, Aiphone, SmartThings, Smanos. AMOCAM Technology, SkyBell, Equeshome, Zmodo, and VTech Communications are some major players operating in the video doorbell market.

For this study, Emergen has segmented the global video doorbell market based on product type, distribution, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Wireless

Wired

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Video Doorbell market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Video Doorbell market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Video Doorbell market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Video Doorbell market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Video Doorbell market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Video Doorbell market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

