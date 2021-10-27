Precision Agriculture Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 11.9 Billion Globally By 2026: IMARC Group

Precision Agriculture Market

The global precision agriculture market reached a value of US$ 6.7 Billion in 2020. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$11.9 Billion by 2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, entitled “Precision Agriculture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global precision agriculture market to reach a value of US$11.9 Billion by 2026. Precision Agriculture (PA) is a type of integrated production- and information-controlled farming system that uses the latest available technologies and research methods to enhance the agricultural output. It assists the farmers in increasing long-term, site-specific, and whole-farm production efficiency and profitability while reducing the unintended impact on the environment. Precision agriculture also helps in achieving a high quality of production and reducing the production costs and labor inputs.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/precision-agriculture-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Due to the increasing adoption of internet services and smartphones, several farmers are increasingly utilizing the latest technologies. Furthermore, the rising integration of numerous innovative technologies, such as low power wide area (LPWA) and Zigbee, with precision farming has enabled the farmers to plan and execute various agricultural operations efficiently. Additionally, the governments across several nations are offering various financial incentives and support schemes to encourage farmers to invest in diverse precision farming technologies. Besides this, the expanding food and beverage industry and escalating demand for sustainable farming practices are projected to bolster the growth of the precision agriculture market over the forecasted period.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/precision-agriculture-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Agribotix

Bayer CropScience AG

Case IH Agriculture

ClearAg Operations

Conservis Corporation

Deere & Company

Farmers Edge Inc.

Fairport Farm Software

Fuse Technologies

Granular AG

Grownetics Inc.

IBM

MapShots Inc.

Raven Industries

SST Software

Precision Agriculture Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology, type, component and application.

Breakup by Technology:

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)/Global Positioning System (GPS)

Geographic Information System (GIS)

Remote Sensing

Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Others

Breakup by Type:

Automation and Control Systems

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Farm Management Systems

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Application:

Yield Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Mapping

Soil Monitoring

Precision Irrigation

Others

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

