Breast Imaging Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028

The global breast imaging market is estimated to reach USD 6.36 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global breast imaging market is expected to grow from USD 2.74 billion in 2020 to USD 6.36 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the breast imaging market and valued at USD 1.09 billion in 2020. Due to the presence of several technological and pharmaceutical players in countries like Canada and the U.S., North America is projected to dominate in the global breast imaging market on geographical front. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing awareness regarding breast cancer, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising government support in countries such as China and India.

Some of the major companies in the global breast imaging market are Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc., Canon Inc., CMR Naviscan Corporation, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., Dilon Technologies, Inc., KUB Technologies Inc. (Kubtec), Micrima Limited, Planmed Oy, SonoCiné, Inc., and SuperSonic Imagine among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global breast imaging industry. For instance, in October 2018, GE Healthcare announced the introduction of Invenia Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) 2.0 for dense breast imaging, the only FDA-approved ultrasound supplemental breast screening technology, specifically designed for detecting cancer in dense breast tissue.

The technology segment is divided into ionizing breast imaging, non-ionizing breast imaging. The non-ionizing breast imaging segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. It has a wide range of benefits such as greater generation of anatomical details for diagnosis, high sensitivity to small breast lesions in women with dense breast tissues, and fewer false positives, driving the demand for this segment. The type segment includes mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, biomarkers, positron emission mammography, image-guided breast biopsy, and others. Mammography accounted for the largest market share of 45.8% in 2020. The mammography is the undisputed current modality of choice and used as the primary screening tool for breast cancer.

The end-user segment includes hospitals and diagnostic centres. The hospital segment dominated the market and held a market share of 67.84% in 2020. This is mainly due to higher purchasing power, well-equipped operating & diagnostic rooms, presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, easy accessibility, and better health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from various private and group insurance plans.

Global breast imaging market is witnessing a rapid growth owing to increasing awareness about breast cancer across the globe. In addition to this, increasing government funding for the treatment of breast-related diseases, further boosting the growth of the market. However, the high cost of breast imaging technology and the side effects of radiation exposure is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

