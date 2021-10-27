Infotainment System Market 2028 Current Trends, Key Companies, Segmentation Assessment Analysis, Business Developments, Demand Outlook and Forecast

The infotainment system market is projected to grow getting near about USD 38 billion with an estimated CAGR of 8% during the expected time span, 2021-2028. Primary aspects driving demand for automotive infotainment systems is the growing requisite for greater comfort, safety, and convenience in driving experience.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infotainment system is a combination of vehicle systems that provides entertainment and information to the user. The key factors leading to this impressive growth are increasing demand for smartphone features, technological advancements, and increasing safety and security features in vehicles. In addition to this, the innovation in vehicle infrastructures and increasing demand for integrating different kind of features like weather forecasting, navigation, and wireless network connectivity are some other market influencers. However, the safety issues, driver distraction, low quality wireless audio systems are some major issues in the infotainment systems. Furthermore, connection to smart automotive technologies, increasing demand for user comfort, safety and convenience, and stringent government regulations are anticipated to be an opportunity to the global infotainment system market .

The system that runs all the communication and entertainment functions of a vehicle is referred to infotainment system. For example, wireless Bluetooth connection or GPS integration. The system that enables the user to answer calls via connecting to speakerphone or activating or deactivating the air conditioning options are also classed under the infotainment system. The global infotainment system market is evolving rapidly. The future of infotainment system is expected to be highly customizable and intuitive. Additionally, the application of modern technologies like Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence or introduction of advanced features like digital assistants or autonomous driving is driving the global infotainment system market.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2300

Infotainment System Market Leading players comprise of:

Continental AG

Clarion Co. Ltd.

Alpine Electronics

Visteon Corporation

Denso Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Pioneer Corporation

Harman International

JVC KENWOOD Corporation

The market is led by prominent players, emerging players in the local and global market. The leading players that have majorly contributed to the overall market share of global infotainment system market are Aptiv PLC, Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, and Harman International Industries. These companies are geographically dominant and are taking various strategic steps to expand their footprint further. Some major steps like mergers, acquisition, and partnership are been taken by the companies. The market players to stay competitive in the local and global market are offering innovative solutions. The market players are offering the advanced features, innovative designs at in-pocket price range, etc. This has increased their share in the market and attracted the customers towards the buying vehicles that are embedded with advanced infotainment systems. This is boosting their market revenue and the overall global infotainment market revenue. The companies are shaping the infotainment in automotive industry, tackling problems encountered real time, and leveraging their business with innovative infotainment approaches. The companies are taking tremendous efforts to introduce modules not currently in use but that can be integrated in future infotainment systems.

Infotainment System Market Product types comprise of:

Audio Unit

Heads-Up Display

Display Unit

Communication Unit

Navigation Unit

Infotainment System Market Applications comprise of:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2300

Infotainment system providers including the SMEs are focusing on providing innovative infotainment solutions to accelerate the use infotainment services. Also, infotainment when combined with modern technologies like AR and ML is offering thrice return on investment and attracting more users for buying vehicles embedded with infotainment systems. This is boosting the global infotainment market. The development of innovative infotainment models making the features and functions more interesting is anticipated to provide opportunities for the global infotainment market. Furthermore, infotainment system providers following the government guidelines and protocols, the infotainment system is positively impacting the lives of users, accelerated market revenue performance are anticipated to be an opportunity to the global infotainment market.

The global infotainment market has come a long way from radio systems to AR, ML enabled systems. The market has a tremendous future growth. Consumers are demanding wireless connectivity for their phones along with advanced features and unique infotainment experience. This is driving the global infotainment market in local and global markets.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Definition and Scope

1.3. Units, Currency, Conversions, and Years Considered

1.4. Key Stakeholders

1.5. Key Questions Answered

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Data Capture Sources

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.4. Market Forecast

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Assumptions and Limitations

3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.4. Challenges

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. PEST Analysis

4. Infotainment System Market by Product Type, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

4.1. Audio Unit

4.2. Heads-Up Display

4.3. Display Unit

4.4. Communication Unit

4.5. Navigation Unit

5. Infotainment System Market by Fit Type, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

5.1. OE Fitted

5.2. Aftermarket

6. Infotainment System Market by Vehicle Type, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6.1. Passenger Cars

6.2. Commercial Vehicles…..continued

Direct purchase a single user copy of the report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/2300

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6068