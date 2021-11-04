New Start-Up Business Unit of IPD Group Launches 1,300+ Niche Publications Under Affinity Group Publishing Brand
These new publications are a proving ground for a range of pioneering publishing models
With our groundbreaking categorization of news sources we help our readers navigate the ever-deepening maze of bias and disinformation”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internet Product Development Group (IPD Group) is announcing today that it has launched 1,300+ news publications within a new operating division, Affinity Group Publishing. The publications, powered by IPD Group’s proprietary global news indexing systems, present structured news content from thousands of worldwide English language sources.
— David Rothstein
“These new publications are a proving ground for a range of our pioneering publishing models and there are many more to come,” says David Rothstein, CEO of IPD Group. Rothstein adds that "our publications present a unique and convenient combination of 3rd-party content and links to millions of indexed news articles from across the globe. We are developing a platform for local media innovation applicable to anyone from Boston to Bangladesh. In addition, we offer unique tools for global publishers that provide added context to the news content itself".
Each publication is dedicated to a specific topic, region, or a combination of both, such as “Asia Pacific Herald“, “US National Times”, “Alternative Energy Reporter“, "Global Environment Watch", "FinTech World Post", "News Break Middle East", "The Bookshelf Times", or “Crypto Times Gazette“. Affinity Group Publishing is using proprietary tools to populate each publication with topic-relevant and engaging news articles, applying its vast experience from creating its own world-leading newswires. Rothstein adds that “this is just a start point as we will be reaching deeper into affinity topic communities to present localized content from vetted sources. Last but not least our plan is to start hiring local journalists to further increase the quality of our localized news content and help the community of journalists at a time when real journalism is under duress.“
Finally, Rothstein stated “we are looking into the future and experimenting with publishing models. With our groundbreaking categorization of news sources, we help our readers navigate the ever-deepening maze of bias and disinformation.“
About Affinity Group Publishing
Affinity Group Publishing is a new operating division of IPD Group, Inc. Its first product launch includes 1,300+ global as well as U.S. publications. Over the next 90 days further hundreds of websites covering Asia, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean will roll out, with a total of approximately 3,500 publications launched by March 2022.
About IPD Group
IPD Group develops and owns market-leading news applications used worldwide by millions of people. It is a world-leading player in the press release distribution and newswire industries via its EIN Presswire. The company entered the press release distribution space a few years ago to provide public relations and marketing professionals, companies, associations, advocacy groups, NGOs, and government agencies with better and more modern options than its competitors. Adding a global network of publications by its Affinity Group Publishing division completes this unique ecosystem.
