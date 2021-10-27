Adipic Acid Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.70% from 2021 to 2028

The global adipic acid market is projected to reach USD 9.43 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.70% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global adipic acid market is expected to grow from USD 5.29 billion in 2020 to USD 9.43 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the adipic acid market and valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2020. China is a leading producer in the region in terms of production and consumption of adipic acid. In addition to this, the demand is increasing for the adipic acid in the region, owing to growing automotive and electronics industry in the countries such as India, China, and in some Southeast Asian countries. On the flip side, the North America region is anticipated to hold the prominent market share in the global adipic acid market. Leading countries such as the U.S. and Canada are positively contributing to the growth of the market.

Some of the major companies in the global adipic acid are Ascend Performance Materials, Invista, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Rhodia, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Radici, Lanxess AG, Petro China Company Limited, Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd, and Tian Li High & New Tech Co. Ltd among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global adipic acid industry. For instance, in January 2020, BASF SE announced the acquisition of Solvay’s polyamide business to broaden BASF’s polyamide capabilities with innovative and well-known products such as Technyl. This acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s customers portfolio with stronger engineering plastics solutions, e.g., for autonomous driving and e-mobility.

The raw material segment is divided into cyclohexane, cyclohexanol/cyclohexanone (KA oil), and others. Cyclohexane accounted for the major market share and valued at USD 3.22 billion in 2020. All adipic acid, which is used for commercial purpose produced from cyclohexane. Cyclohexane is generally used as an intermediate chemical where about 54 per cent of its production is used in the production of adipic acid for nylon-66. The application segment includes nylon 66 fiber, nylon 66 resins, polyurethanes, adipate esters, and others. The nylon 66 fiber held the major market share of 67.3% in 2020. This is mainly due to its outstanding dimensional stability, higher melting point, and more compact molecular structure. Nylon-66 (polyhexamethylene diamine adipamide) is a polyamide made from hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid by polycondensation.

The end-user segment includes automotive, electrical and electronics, textiles, food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others. Electrical and electronics segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

Rising demands for adipic acid in consumer electronics industry, boosting the growth of the market. The global adipic acid market is expected to witness the rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for adipic acid from end-user industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical, and electronics industry. However, various health concerns and severe environmental hazards could hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

