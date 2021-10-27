Identity as a Service Market Professional Survey Report 2020 - 2028

Emergen Research Logo

This report on Identity as a Service market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IDaaS market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global IDaaS market revenue growth rate is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasingly stringent regulations for data protection. Rising adoption of multi-cloud computing systems is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global IDaaS market. Increasing interconnectivity due to increasing IoT and BYOD trends across industries is expected to augment growth of the global IDaaS market going ahead.

Based on the types, the Identity as a Service market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The report on the Identity as a Service market gives an in-depth statistical analysis to examine the fastest growing sectors in the market while speculating the demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel globally. The report identifies the overall growth in the import and export and derives the future trends that the industry might witness. The study also applies primary and secondary research methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders. The researcher also discusses the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Identity as a Service market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The report will empower companies to understand the opportunities, adapt to their consumer demands, needs, and concentrate on their best end-users.

Key players in the market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Capgemini SE, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Okta, Inc., OneLogin, Inc., Jumio Corporation, and JumpCloud, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IDaaS market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Password Management

Multifactor Authentication

Single Sign-On

Directory Services

Audit, Compliance & Governance

Provisioning

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Public Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Identity as a Service market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Identity as a Service market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Identity as a Service market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Identity as a Service market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Identity as a Service market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Identity as a Service market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

4.2.2.1.

4.2.2.2.

4.2.2.3.

4.2.2.4.

4.2.3.1.

4.2.3.2.

