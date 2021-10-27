Serial Entrepreneur and Businessman Pete Betiku Creates A YouTube Channel "KEEP IT F'IN REAL
The media, society even our loves one have told us lies about life, money, relationships, race, who we really are, religion and current affairs.”MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A month ago, the Colombia-based businessman and serial entrepreneur, Pete Betiku announces the launch of his YouTube Channel 'KEEP IT F'IN REAL' which can be accessed from their website at https://petebetiku.biz
KEEP IT F'IN REAL is a radio talk show which features video content related to Music, Business, Talk Radio, Health and Wealth, Forex, Bitcoin, Network Marketing, Building relationships, Wisdom, motivational, making money.
Pete decided to have his own YouTube channel as another way to help educate board of directors, Investors, and individuals by teaching business strategies to help get more out of life.
"The media, society even our loves one have told us lies about life, money, relationships, race, who we really are, religion and current affairs", said Pete Betiku. This show is to bring the all the lies to Light, Educate, impower and keep everything 100% truth with facts and truth. No censoring. This show will be interviewing successful entrepreneur from all genre such as travel, music, sports, fitness online and offline entrepreneurs and tips on how to grow your business and improve your overall life and health.
Disclaimer: if you have sensitive ears, too emotional, or too religious, this show will not be for you.
Pete believes video documentation will become more prominent in future and will be used to disseminate information regarding Music, Business, Talk Radio, Health and Wealth, Forex, Bitcoin, Network Marketing, Building relationships, Wisdom, motivations, and making money.
After moving to Colombia in July 2021, Pete, alongside his partner, Rob Thorn, built a radio station in Medellin, Colombia, in just 45 days which can also be assessed via http://www.core94mde.com.
About Pete
Pete Betiku is serial entrepreneur of 20+ years, a man of wisdom, motivational speaker, mentor to many, author and fitness junkie, a father and vegetarian. Pete provides mentorship to people from all walks of life and from many organizations. Pete is currently running a small private forex education company. Pete is known for telling it like it is, and never holding back.
