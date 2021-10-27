Online Investment Platform Market Size Expected to Reach USD 4,995.4 Million at CAGR of 19.7%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Online Investment Platform Market USD 1,159.2 Million in 2020, CAGR of 19.7%, Technological advancements in the FinTech industry to propel the Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased adoption of digital platforms for wealth and investment management, Need to comply with stringent regulatory compliance, research, and constant innovation are some of the factors driving the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Online Investment Platform Market was valued at USD 1,159.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,995.4 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.7%. Online investment platform market research study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the revenue generated by the online investment vendors locally and globally. It includes the analysis of key strategies, business models, geographic presence, market dynamics, industry outlook, competitive landscape, and online investment platform market revenue for all segments. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the online investment platform market. The factors driving the online investment platform market increased adoption of digital platforms for wealth and investment management need to comply with stringent regulatory compliance technological advancements in the FinTech industry. Owing to rising urbanization and digitalization across the world, end-user sectors like BFSI, Government, and financial institutions have experienced growth, which is expected to supplement the growth of online investment platform market. An increasing number of key players are partnering up with the major core companies in the above sectors to provide superior and more efficient platform to help them grow their business as well as redefine experiences for the customers.

The online investment platform market presents several opportunities for the vendors due increasing number of wealthy individuals, increasing high net worth of people, increasing standards of living in developing countries. The growth of online investment platform market is expected to be restrained due to them is the lack of skilled professionals required for operating these systems and the reluctance to implement new solutions due to the heavy dependency on the traditional investment methods. It is anticipated that extensive research and development funded by various companies, along with the enhancements of the cloud computing services would help in overcoming this challenge and convert it into an opportunity for the market to thrive upon. Seamless and simplified integration of solutions, robust data analysis, real-time updated information, improved risk protection, and improved efficiency along with faster processing of cases are some of the key benefits offered by the online investment platform for the banking and financial institutions, insurance providers, and private financial organizations. The ecosystem of the online investment platform comprises of several small and large enterprises. These players are developing in house solutions by spending a larger share of revenue in the innovation of the products. The companies are indulging in partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and mergers to gain a competitive edge in the online investment platform market.

Key participants include Accenture, Murex, SS&C Technologies, Inc., FIS, Fiserv, Inc., Temenos AG, InvestEdge, Inc., Calypso Technology, Inc., Miles Software, Profile Software, GoldenSource , PROFIDATA GROUP, and GlobalData Plc.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2091

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The market is growing at a CAGR of 21% in Asia Pacific due to the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and digitalization of the developing countries and the increased use of digital transactions in developing countries such as India, China, and Singapore.

• Global modernization and emergence of technologies like the Fin Tech, blockchain, has increased the number of digital financial transactions using numerous smart electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, which is expected to increase the use of online investment platform and expand its market size.

• Governments are investing in the digitalization of the financial and the banking industry to help modernize the state-run services, which are availed by people for the digital transactions, online banking, and investment activities. These services critically contribute the revenue generated by countries. It is expected this factor would help the online investment platform market grow.

• The mobile deployment model is expected to dominate the online investment platform market owing to its low-cost implementation and flexible subscription models suitable for the end-users.

• The portfolio management solution is estimated to dominate the market in 2018. Portfolio management enables a centralized management of multiple investment portfolios along with added security and compliance management

• The risk management is estimated to be the fastest growing segment due to the increasing use of risk management solutions for reducing the financial losses and calculating the right time for investments and get enhanced return on investments.

• The vendors in the market have adopted various strategies to increase the product ecosystem and gain a competitive edge over its competitors. For instance, FIS acquired Worldpay in 2019, to complement expand its geographical footprint

• In October 2019, Murex and National Bank of Canada agreed to implement Murex's MX3 platform for capital market risks management to meet its regulatory compliance requirement.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/online-investment-platform-market

Component type (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

Platform

Services

Advisory Services

System Integration and deployment

Technical Support

Managed

Solution Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

Portfolio Management

Order Management

Funds and trading Management

Risk Management

Compliance Management

Reporting

Others

Deployment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

Web-based

Mobile

End-User (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

Banks

Investment Management Firms

Trading and Exchange Firms

Brokerage Firms

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2091

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• Online Investment Platform market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Online Investment Platform market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Online Investment Platform market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Browse More Reports:

Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/distributed-denial-of-services-ddos-protection-and-mitigation-market

Digital Advertising Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/digital-advertising-market

Nanochip Technology Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nanochip-technology-market

LTE Modem Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lte-modem-market

Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/solid-state-drive-ssd-market