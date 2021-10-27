Mobile Device Management Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

This report on Mobile Device Management market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecast period.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile device management market size is projected to reach USD 32.45 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and desktop and wearable devices. Rising concerns associated with rapid adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) program by organization are some key factors increasing focus on improvement of efficiency and productivity of mobile devices, which in turn has been boosting adoption of mobile device management solutions. Furthermore, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Mobile Device Management market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The report on the Mobile Device Management market employs both primary and secondary research to examine its import and export, demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel worldwide. The report evaluates the market standing of key manufacturers and sheds light on the strategies they have adopted to stay competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders. Extensive coverage of the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Mobile Device Management market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global mobile device management market in 2020. Concerns regarding improvement in productivity and efficiency of employees to Choose Your Own Device (CYOD) programs by enterprise are factors driving global mobile device management market growth.

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Citrix Systems, SAP SE, Google, Mobileiron, VMware, Kaspersky Lab Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Matrix42, and ManageEngine.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile device management market on the basis of deployment type, solution, end use, and region:

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Device Management

Application Management

Security Management

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government & Public Sector

Logistics & Transportation

Retail & e-commerce

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing & Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Mobile Device Management market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Mobile Device Management market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Mobile Device Management market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Mobile Device Management market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Mobile Device Management market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Mobile Device Management market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

