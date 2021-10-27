Blockchain Supply Chain Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

This report on Blockchain Supply Chain market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blockchain supply chain market size reached USD 271 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14,180 million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 63.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need of transparency in the supply chain, technological advancements in transactions in supply chain are factor driving rising focus on improving data security and maintaining records of transactions. In addition, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The specialist consulting approach adopted to study the Blockchain Supply Chain market by size, share. and growth form an important part of this market intelligence report. Expertise research specialist not only weight upon the company profiles of the major vendors but also significant aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply and distribution channel. Vital statistics on product positioning, consumption volume, a dramatic shift in consumer preferences, spending power and other are explained through resources including charts, graphs, and infographics.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Blockchain Supply Chain Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/682

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The report on the Blockchain Supply Chain market employs both primary and secondary research to examine its import and export, demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel worldwide. The report evaluates the market standing of key manufacturers and sheds light on the strategies they have adopted to stay competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders. Extensive coverage of the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Blockchain Supply Chain market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global blockchain supply chain market in 2020. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced systems such as Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things are factors expected to boost growth of the blockchain supply chain market in the region.

Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Guardtime Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Auxesis Group, BTL Group, Accenture PLC, and Omnichain Inc.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Blockchain Supply Chain Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/682

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain supply chain market on the basis of component, type, application, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Public

Private

Consortium

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Smart Contracts

Payment & Settlement

Product Traceability

Compliance Management

Inventory Monitoring

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gases

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/682

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Blockchain Supply Chain market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Blockchain Supply Chain market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Blockchain Supply Chain market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Blockchain Supply Chain market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Blockchain Supply Chain market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Blockchain Supply Chain market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-supply-chain-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Definition

1.2. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Research Scope

1.3. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Methodology

1.4. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising need to improve crop yield

4.2.2.2. Better risk management provided by analytics technology

4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of Big Data IoT sensors

4.2.2.4. Increasing need to enhance agricultural supply chain

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of technological awareness among farmers

4.2.3.2. High initial investments

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Blockchain Supply Chain Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Blockchain Supply Chain Market By Farm size Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Blockchain Supply Chain Market By Deployment modes Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Blockchain Supply Chain Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Regional Outlook

Continued…