Early Childhood Education Market 2028 Industry Size, Report - An Analysis and Summary That Distinguishes Services, Growth, Share, Trends, Strategic Assessment And Forecast

The market is probably to uphold a healthy growth output with a CAGR value of 15% throughout the anticipated timeframe, 2021-2028. The global early childhood education market revenue is projected to touch close to USD 520 billion by 2028.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With increasing awareness of the importance of early childhood education, preferences towards an all-inclusive educational package consisting of courses and other tools to introduce young children to a high-quality education nurturing and fostering their interest at a very early stage in life is gaining the early childhood education market substantial traction anticipating a surge in the growth of the market over the forecast. Early childhood education and pre-primary education is considered to be a crucial stage in a child’s educational span where parents and teachers focus on inculcating maximum educational and moral values within children followed by a superior quality and complete educational package aiming to provide full exposure to new activities and learning experiences.

While quality education remains a struggle at the primary stage with a rather monotonous and mundane regime set by respective governments and educational authoritative bodies, pre-primary has gained additional importance as it is considered to be a small widow for the new generations to allow significant stimulation to their brains by engaging children in practical and experience-based learning activities. Early childhood education market is also expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast owing to the rising focus on STEM integration in the pre-primary curriculum. As technological advancements have not remained so far-fetched anymore, the education sector is aiming to replace the conventional teaching methods.



Realising the capabilities of the GenZs and the younger generation to grasp technical knowledge and develop scientific perspective has encouraged education providers to redesign the courses and tools boosting the growth of the global early childhood education market. The skillset requirement and technological understanding desired is expected to amplify significantly over the forecast thus driving the need for a generation with higher level of intellectual quotient. Along with this, increasing investments to enhance early childhood education systems is further enhancing the scope for market growth during the forecast period.

Among the major factors propelling the growth of the global early childhood market over the forecast period are the surging competencies, growing desire of parents to nurture and foster overall well-being and prepare their children for the competitiveness ahead, increasing cognitive capabilities with exposure to highly engaging activities and social development benefits are sufficiently augmenting the market growth. However, the industry is currently composed of certain pitfalls and challenges including the lack of an all-inclusive and efficient curriculum along with the absence of student management practices coupled with growing safety concerns among parents are crucial factors hampering the growth of the global early childhood education market.

Also, growing efforts of public organizations and non-governmental organizations to recover from the illiteracy particularly across the underdeveloped and some parts of developing countries aligned with the deprived community of young children from quality pre-schooling is encouraging education providers to develop highly efficient programmes to reach out to the often lacking communities worldwide accelerating the growth of the global early childhood education market. EdTech firms are extensively designed equipped programs encompassing activities, courses and learning experience that helps evolve and enhance grasping power and skills of children.

EdTech firms are enhancing the programs offered catering to the cultural background, economic standards, families and linguistic styles of children are anticipated to widen the opportunities for the growth of the global early childhood market. Typically, the early childhood education market provides educational services through two product models, one based on online education system and the other providing on-premise services. The online programs are based on distance education institution model whereas the in-person pre-schooling adheres to early childhood education school. The market is bifurcated based on the targeted age group into educational packages for children between 5 to 8 years of age, 3 to 5 years of age and below 3 years designed to comprehensively nurture children in specific stages of life.

