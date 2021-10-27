In-Mold Labels Market Size, Segments, Growth Rate, Scope, Report 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “In-Mold Labels Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global in-mold labels market size reached a value of US$ 3.18 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global in-mold labels market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
In-mold labels (IMLs) are pre-printed stickers consisting of images and relevant product information. These labels are embedded into the wall of the mold through the techniques of blow molding, thermoforming and injecting molding, followed by the application of heat resistant ink and a coating of lacquer. These labels thus become an undetachable part of the container and provide a seamless finish to the product. These labels are waterproof, transparent, and permanently molded, and find wide applicability across a variety of industry verticals.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global In-Mold Labels Market Trends:
Owing to the advantages associated with the usage of IMLs, including recyclability and cost-effectiveness, there has been an increase in their demand from various industries. For instance, in the food and beverage industry, these labels are extensively utilized owing to their resistance to humidity and temperature changes. In the pharmaceutical industry, they are widely preferred for packaging as they offer protection against contaminations. Furthermore, with increasing disposable income, there is a rise in the demand for aesthetically appealing and attractive packaging solutions. No-label look and multi-color prints act as an effective marketing tool for brands, thus boosting the sales of the products. Other factors driving the market include the emerging trend of digitization in the label printing process, which enables faster product turnaround rates and greater flexibility in label designs.
Global In-Mold Labels Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Some of the major players operating in the industry include:
CCL Industries, Inc
Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
Huhtamaki Group
Coveris Holdings S.A
Cenveo Inc.
Fuji Seal International, Inc
Multicolor Corporation
EVCO Plastics
Innovia Films Ltd
Inland Label
Marketing Services, LLC
Market Breakup by Material:
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
BS Resins
Others
Market Breakup by Technology:
Extrusion Blow-Molding Process
Injection Molding Process
Thermoforming
Market Breakup by Printing Technologies:
Flexographic Printing
Offset Printing
Gravure Printing
Digital Printing
Others
Market Breakup by Printing Inks:
UV Curable Inks
Thermal Cured Inks
Water-Soluble Inks
Others
Market Breakup by End-Use:
Personal Care
Consumer Durables
Food and Beverage
Automotive
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
