In-Mold Labels Market Size, Segments, Growth Rate, Scope, Report 2021-2026

In-Mold Labels Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “In-Mold Labels Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global in-mold labels market size reached a value of US$ 3.18 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global in-mold labels market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

In-mold labels (IMLs) are pre-printed stickers consisting of images and relevant product information. These labels are embedded into the wall of the mold through the techniques of blow molding, thermoforming and injecting molding, followed by the application of heat resistant ink and a coating of lacquer. These labels thus become an undetachable part of the container and provide a seamless finish to the product. These labels are waterproof, transparent, and permanently molded, and find wide applicability across a variety of industry verticals.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global In-Mold Labels Market Trends:

Owing to the advantages associated with the usage of IMLs, including recyclability and cost-effectiveness, there has been an increase in their demand from various industries. For instance, in the food and beverage industry, these labels are extensively utilized owing to their resistance to humidity and temperature changes. In the pharmaceutical industry, they are widely preferred for packaging as they offer protection against contaminations. Furthermore, with increasing disposable income, there is a rise in the demand for aesthetically appealing and attractive packaging solutions. No-label look and multi-color prints act as an effective marketing tool for brands, thus boosting the sales of the products. Other factors driving the market include the emerging trend of digitization in the label printing process, which enables faster product turnaround rates and greater flexibility in label designs.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/in-mold-labels-market

Global In-Mold Labels Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

CCL Industries, Inc

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Huhtamaki Group

Coveris Holdings S.A

Cenveo Inc.

Fuji Seal International, Inc

Multicolor Corporation

EVCO Plastics

Innovia Films Ltd

Inland Label

Marketing Services, LLC

Market Breakup by Material:

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

BS Resins

Others

Market Breakup by Technology:

Extrusion Blow-Molding Process

Injection Molding Process

Thermoforming

Market Breakup by Printing Technologies:

Flexographic Printing

Offset Printing

Gravure Printing

Digital Printing

Others

Market Breakup by Printing Inks:

UV Curable Inks

Thermal Cured Inks

Water-Soluble Inks

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Personal Care

Consumer Durables

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

