Global Nebulizers Market Size, Share 2021, Growth Rate, Trends, Forecast Till 2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nebulizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global nebulizers market size reached a value of US$ 1.67 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
Nebulizers are medical devices used for the direct delivery of medication into the human respiratory system. These electric or battery-powered machines convert the liquid drug into an aerosol form of mist or fine spray by utilizing compressed air. The essential components of a nebulizer include an air compressor, compressor tubing, nebulizer cup and a facemask or mouthpiece for inhaling. Nebulizers are generally prescribed to people suffering from a chronic progressive condition of lung disorders such as chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, and asthma. Nowadays, several types of nebulizers are used in hospitals, clinics and homes as they are cost-effective, user-friendly and provide immediate relief and long-lasting effect.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Nebulizer Market Trends:
Based on the nebulizer market research, hectic and stressful lifestyles have stimulated the rate of tobacco consumption, particularly in developing countries. This trend, along with the growing geriatric population and rising air pollution levels, has led to the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma and cystic fibrosis, in turn, boosting the demand for nebulizers across the globe. Also, various healthcare organizations are taking initiatives to improve the awareness of and access to respiratory care devices such as nebulizers among patients.
Moreover, the leading pharmaceutical companies are introducing ultrasonic nebulizers with enhanced functionality, high efficiency, increased portability and drug exposure, and low drug delivery time for people who are unable to breathe deeply.
Global Nebulizer Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Some of the major players operating in the industry include:
Briggs Medical Service Company
Ca-Mi SRL
Besco Medical
Flyp Nebulizers
DeVilbiss Healthcare International
Omron Corporation
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Feellife Health Inc.
Invacare Corporation
Pari Medical Ltd.
Philips Respironics, Inc.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Medline Industries, Inc.
Graham Field (GF) Health Products, Inc.
Market Breakup by Product Type:
Pneumatic Nebulizers
Ultrasonic Nebulizers
Mesh Nebulizers
Others
Market Breakup by Portability:
Portable Nebulizers
Standalone Nebulizers
Market Breakup by End-User:
Hospitals and Clinics
Long Term Healthcare Centers
Homecare Settings
Outpatient Settings
Market Breakup by Application:
COPD
Cystic Fibrosis
Asthma
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
