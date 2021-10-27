Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

This report on NVMe market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market size is expected to reach USD 353.78 Billion at a steady CAGR of 29.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of NVMe market can be attributed to the rising demand for SSD amongst various consumers across the globe. NVMe supports low latency and operational performance in different applications, which is boost deployment, and in turn driving market revenue growth.

Surge in digitalization and rising need to manage and store data efficiently are other factors supporting growth of the market. NVMe facilitates efficient and quick access to SSDs and has evolved as a preferred interface for storage amongst enterprises. Increase in volumes of data generated and need for more efficient storage systems is another factor driving growth of NVMe market. Increased adoption of NVMe in data centers is also fueling growth of the market.

This report on the global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures.

BFSI segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rising use of digital payments and online banking, which has created rising need for backup, data storage, and security for customer credentials. BFSI sector is adopting the technology owing to a surge in application of ML and AI in the industry, which generates large data volumes, which is then used for further analysis.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in number of Internet users in countries in the region. Surge in demand for connected devices such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops is expected to continue to propel growth of the market in the region. Increasing demand for data storage solutions across large as well as small & medium sized enterprises will continue to drive growth of the Asia Pacific NVMe market to a significant extent going ahead.

Key players in the market include Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Dell EMC, Microchip Technology, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, and Renesas Electronics.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market on the basis of product, communication standard, deployment location, vertical, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solid-State Drives (SSDs)

Adapters

Servers

All-Flash Arrays

Adapters

Others (I/O Accelerator Blocks, Switches, and Controllers)

Communication Standard Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ethernet

Infiniband

Fiber Channel

Deployment Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Remote

Hybrid

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Healthcare

Consumer Goods & Retail

Media & Entertainment

Education & Research

Energy

Manufacturing

Business & Consulting

Others

