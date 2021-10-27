Agriculture Analytics Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2020 – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

This report on Agriculture Analytics market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agriculture analytics market size is expected to reach USD 2,041.6 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and other analytics tool in the agriculture sector to improve crop yield and enhance work efficiency.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Agriculture Analytics market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Agriculture Analytics market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

The latest report on the Agriculture Analytics market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Agriculture Analytics industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

Growing trend of urban farming among the urban population is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for major players in the global agriculture analytics market. Rising need to enhance air quality and reduce runoff from heavy rainfall is increasing adoption of urban farming. Urban farmers can increase the potential and enhance efficiency of limited space available with the help of big data analysis.

Farm analytics segment accounted for a relatively larger revenue share in the global agriculture analytics market in 2020. The need to enhance agricultural supply chain management to minimize waste and excess inventory is driving rising adoption of farm analytics.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global agriculture analytics market in 2020. Technological advancements of traditional agricultural activities and presence of improved agricultural techniques in countries in the region is expected to drive revenue growth of the agricultural analytics in the region.

Key players in the market include Deere & Company, IBM, Bayer AG, SAP SE, Trimble, Accenture, DeLaval, Iteris, Inc., Oracle, and AGRIVI.

Emergen Research has segmented the global agriculture analytics market on the basis of component, farm size, deployment modes, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Farms

Large Farms

Deployment Modes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Livestock Analytics

Farm Analytics

Aquaculture Analytics

Others

