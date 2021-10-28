SHOPKHOJ provides a detailed and convenient guide to make your Diwali 2021 shopping a breeze

Deities of Ganesh & Lakshmi for Diwali 2021 Diyas for Diwali 2021 Shop Khoj Logo

As the world gets ready to celebrate the festival of Diwali 2021 , SHOPKHOJ provides an easy & accessible guide to some of the best/key Diwali shopping.

DELHI, INDIA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diwali, the festival of lights is being celebrated on November 4th, 2021. It is a time of renewal and celebration. Just like in Christmas, Rosh Hashanah, Ramdan and other important festivals, houses are decorated, special new outfits and traditional sweets /foods prepared and bought. Everywhere around one, offerings from shops and merchants overload the senses. Shopkhoj helps you cut through the noise and clutter by guiding you through the best places to find all that you need for that ideal Diwali experience.



Diwali or Deepavali (row of lights in Sanskrit) is the biggest Hindu festival, celebrated both for its religious significance as well as new beginnings and celebration of light over darkness. While Diwali has always been big in India, this festival is being internationally recognized and celebrated, including at the White House (Trump lights diyas for Diwali, 2019 CNN).



While folks take the time to give prayers, Diwali is also the most festive time of the year. Celebrations last for 5 days. Temples, homes and offices are cleaned and decorated with lamps, candles and rangolis (floor art with colored powder). Special new clothes, jewellery and accessories are purchased for everyone in the family. Gatherings with food and traditional sweets form the basis for family and community gatherings. Exchange of sweets forms a core part of how Diwali is celebrated with others. Firecrackers are also lit in celebration with friends and family.



Diwali is also the most important time for many businesses, indicating the start of a new financial year. All the main shopping markets are lit up. It is the biggest and most important period for retailers and shops, accounting for a large portion of their yearly sales. Fashion designers bring out some of their most important and fanciest works as households typically spend most of their clothing budgets for this most important of festivals. Diwali is the best time to shop as discounts and special exhibition offer great selections and deals.



It is easy to be overwhelmed with all the different sales and deals on offer. While this is supposed to be a time to celebrate being together, the average family can drive themselves crazy trying to determine where to find all that one needs for this biggest of festivals. Where does one find the most artistic of diyas? The most environmentally friendly firecrackers? The yummiest and healthiest of sweets? The best places to get outfits that fit one's budget?



Shopkhoj guides you on your search for the best Diwali 2021 shopping available for all your diverse needs. Whether you are looking for where to buy silver and gold coins in Delhi (Dariba Kalan in Chandni Chowk market( https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/chandini-chowk/); sweets/dry fruits in Delhi(Bengali sweets in South Ex market) or Kanjivaram silks in Chennai (Rasi Silks, Sreenivas Silks) Shopkhoj has you covered with all that you need to accommodate your stretched and busy life while pulling off that most perfect of holiday celebrations.



Curated from years of intimate knowledge, Shopkhoj gives you extensive tips and information on specific areas, markets, and shops in Delhi, Jaipur and Chennai for the best Diwali offerings.

Shopkhoj is the #1 guide to shopping in India. There is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to what is available to shop for in India – from materials, to fabrics, handicrafts, jewellery, and much much more. It can be overwhelming to navigate all that India has to offer.

Shopkhoj provides users with easy to use tools enhancing their shopping search experience. Users can access product glossaries, history, culture, specialties unique to different cities, as well as detailed information on markets and shops within cities. Understand where the best markets are located, and the best products in each of the markets. We currently have information on 7 different cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pondicherry and Jaipur), but hope to expand this list to more. In addition to information about local flavours, read about the shopping malls where users can find international brands, the best entertainment zones, and dining options.

Shopping blogs and videos take you on an inside journey to what’s available. Our search functions allow a user to search by category, price range, products, and much more. We have searched the markets across the cities to bring you a guide – from which shops have the best Quality, the best Price, the Fabrics, where you can Custom-design your wedding outfits, where you can find tailors to fit your style .

Come begin your search(khoj in Hindi is search) for shopping in India at Shopkhoj.com

