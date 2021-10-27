Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4900 Block of G Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, October 25, 2021, in the 4900 block of G Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:31 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim, in the hallway of a residential building, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A second victim, an adult male, was located inside of an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the female victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The female victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The male victim was transported to a local hospital for life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 47 year-old Dametrics Evans of Southwest, DC.

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 21 year-old Shaun Tyree Brown, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed and Assault With Intent to Kill.

