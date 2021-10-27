Pam Ryan of Better Cubed Minneapolis to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people feel safe, whole and connected to others with empathy, they can lead themselves and others and transform culture.

That’s the philosophy of Pam Ryan, founder of Better Cubed Minneapolis, where she specializes in executive coaching and leadership development,

Pam believes in leaning into the humanity of leadership.

“I help people tap into their potential so that they can better lead themselves, their teams and organizations,” says Pam. “It’s about making people feel seen, heard and valued.”

Better Cubed stands for Better People, Better Productivity, Better Profit, with profit the byproduct of doing all the other hard work.

“We have so many problems that we need to solve. it requires living boldly living, choosing to do hard things when it's scary,” says Pam “My core values are connection and courage. that's where the magic happens.

Prior to launching Better Cubed, Pam Ryan was a leader in education, both in the classroom and at the district level.

“Supporting and leading families and community made me realize that leadership problems that emerge in an educational setting are no different than the problems that emerge in business and nonprofit,” says Pam. “It all comes down to people and processes.”

In the wake of COVID, Pam says we no longer can do business as usual because it’s not ‘as usual. She says it has highlighted the need for leadership that is grounded in empathy, resilience, compassion. Those are the superpowers.

“If organizations believe their people are going to show up on a Zoom call or even in the office and be their full, productive self without acknowledging the loss, the uncertainty, the grief, the anxiety, they are in for a surprise,” says Pam. “COVID has given us such an opportunity to use our creativity. It's not about tactical leadership. It's about human leadership.”

Pam holds certifications in social and emotional intelligence coaching in the business setting, as well as a certification in diversity equity and inclusion coaching in the workplace. Pam was also selected to be one of Brene Brown’s 400 global facilitators of her Dare to Lead program, which she says has changed the trajectory of both her personal and professional life.

“Amazing things happen when you get people in a room to do human work,” says Pam. “I grow because of them, and they grow because of me.”

