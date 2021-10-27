360WORK – The new recruitment platform fit for the new world of work
Leveraging machine learning & human intelligence for the best outcomeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 360WORK.com, today announces its all-in-one global hiring platform, established to connect and match high quality professionals with international businesses. 360WORK combines machine learning and human intelligence to offer an efficient and cost-effective solution for finding, vetting, and hiring proven talents across:
- Employees/Consultants/Freelancers
- Full-time/Part-time
- Local/Remote
- On-site/Hybrid (Home & office working mix model)
- Individual/Team
In the wake of the pandemic, there has been a significant shift in employment attitudes and there continues to be huge changes in working practices accelerated by COVID-19. Most businesses have embraced remote and hybrid working environments while employees have pursued more flexible working lives. Established for this new world of work, 360WORK’s recruitment platform is aimed at Start-ups and SMEs in the technology sector looking for expert skills without the head-hunter costs, and professionals who need help marketing their skills whether they are looking for permanent jobs, consultancy contracts or freelance projects.
Taking away the pain of sifting through hundreds of CVs, the platform combines smart algorithms moderated by human relationship managers to screen thousands of candidates. When making a match, 360WORK’s Relationship Managers take the time to understand the business requirements including location, language and culture and will personally interview all prospective candidates to ensure a suitable match of both technical and soft skills before sending a shortlist of quality experts to the business. The company offers risk-free recruitment services based on a no-hire, no-fee policy.
Initially created to service the technology sector, 360WORK can find quality experts with a broad range of skills required in the sector including AI; software development, web and mobile applications; data science and analytics; digital design; business and management; marketing and sales. 360WORK’s customers are companies in Deep Tech, Software, SaaS, Semiconductor, Electronics, FinTech, HealthTech and Automotive industries.
Saman Aria-Nejad, CEO and Founder at 360WORK, says: “Businesses are recognising that talent hiring, retention and the workplace of future is changing rapidly. There’s now a real requirement for a smart recruitment platform to keep pace and adapt with the new world of work. This is why we’ve created 360WORK.
As a new and future-centric platform, we intend to collaborate on a continuing basis with our customers, partners and those in-work or looking for work to further refine and tune our service offerings; to ensure it is well aligned to both hirer’s business and talent requirements as well as employee’s work-style and life-style expectations and aspirations.”
Sir Hossein Yassaie, Chairman at 360WORK, adds: “I know from my experience in tech sector that within a technology enterprise many key roles such as strategic planning, intellectual property creation and core operational activities must often be done by long-term key staff, but it is also true that certain specialist expertise can best be imported into the business via experienced consultants; Contractors and freelancers should also be used to deal with resource fluctuations and requirements. A modern technology business should thoughtfully take advantage of hiring the right mix of talent and work styles over time to both get the job done and grow safely and efficiently.
Equally, the workforce of future should have the opportunity to adjust with the new life & work styles throughout their lives. 360WORK is building the future of work for everyone!”
As many projects require multi-disciplinary teams, 360WORK offers teamwork and team-sourcing capabilities, where companies can hire a ready-made team of experts or ask 360WORK to assemble the right team for them. Professional experts and academics can also team-up and offer paid services to businesses on research & development projects, grant applications and consultancy.
Work can be entirely outsourced through 360WORK’s ProToolkit, which provides access to an integrated project and budget management suite of tools to streamline productivity, accelerate teamwork and manage overall budget, time, and resources.
Saman adds: “We understand that finding and hiring the right quality talent shouldn’t be a pain. 360WORK platform provides an all-in-one, top quality, efficient and cost-effective hiring solution.”
